ARKADELPHIA — The Harding volleyball team swept Henderson State 3-0 (25-21, 25-18, 25-20) on Tuesday in Great American Conference action.
The Lady Bisons have won two straight after sweeping Arkansas-Monticello last Tuesday. Harding and Arkansas Tech are the only undefeated teams in the GAC Eastern Division. Harding improves to 2-0 overall and 2-0 in the GAC. Henderson State falls to 1-1 overall and 1-1 in the GAC.
Trailing 6-1, Harding went on a 6-1 run on two service aces to tie first set at seven. Trailing again 15-12, the Lady Bisons put the set away on an 11-3 run on seven kills, four by Ally Stoner, to lead 23-18. A kill by Emily Smith gave Harding the set, 25-21. Harding held Henderson State to hitting .000 in the set and forced seven attack errors.
Harding jumped out to an 8-4 lead in the second set. Leading 18-15, the Lady Bisons went on a 5-0 run on two kills to lead 23-15. A solo block by Sarah Morehead gave Harding the set 25-18. The Lady Bisons had 15 kills in the set and hit .233.
Tied at six, Harding went on a 6-1 run on three kills to lead 12-7. Henderson State battled back to cut the lead to two, 19-17, but the Lady Bisons answered with a 4-0 run to lead 23-17. A kill by Chloe Ingersoll gave Harding the set, 25-20. The Lady Bisons had 13 kills in the set.
