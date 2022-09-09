#8 Harding Bisons (1-0, 1-0) vs. Southeastern Okla. Savage Storm (1-0, 1-0)
Sept. 10, 2022 • 7 p.m. • Searcy, Ark. • First Security Stadium
Showers and a possible thunderstorm during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Updated: September 9, 2022 @ 9:03 pm
Below are 11 Facts and Stats about this week’s game.
Harding is looking to go 2-0 for the first time since 2016 after a 29-12 victory over East Central Thursday in its season opener in Ada, Oklahoma.
Harding has a 24-8 series lead over Southeastern Oklahoma and has won the last eight meetings in Searcy.
Harding enters the game ranked No. 8 in the latest AFCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll, up one spot after last week’s victory.
Harding has won 10 straight Great American Conference games and 13 straight regular season home games.
Harding was 6-1 at home last season and won all five of its GAC home games.
Redshirt freshman Cole Keylon threw three touchdown passes in the season opener becoming the first Harding quarterback ever to throw for three touchdowns in his debut.
Senior Kage Citty had two touchdown receptions last week and became the first Harding player with two receiving touchdowns in a game since Donatella Luckett had two against Pittsburg State in 2014.
Harding allowed only 14 rushing yards to East Central last week and has not allowed an opponent to rush for 100 or more yards in the last seven games.
In its last 53 games, covering the last four-plus seasons, Harding has outscored its opponents 500-141 in the first quarter of games.
Harding rushed for 219 yards at East Central and has eclipsed 200 rushing yards in 32 consecutive Great American Conference games.
Harding passed for 121 yards against East Central, the most passing yards for Harding in a GAC game since passing for 186 yards against Arkansas-Monticello in 2015.
