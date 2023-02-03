SEARCY — It was another strong defensive effort and another blowout victory for Harding women's basketball Thursday at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House.
Harding held Southeastern Oklahoma to only 27 percent shooting, zero three-pointers and forced 15 turnovers in a 62-34 Great American Conference victory. It was the fewest points Harding ever allowed in a GAC game, topping a 37-point effort against Southern Arkansas on Jan. 7, 2012.
It was Harding's sixth straight home victory and pushed the Lady Bisons to 16-5 overall and 12-2 in conference. Southeastern lost its eighth straight overall and seventh straight road game, falling to 4-15 overall and 2-12 in the GAC.
Harding led 25-14 at halftime and opened the third quarter with seven straight points, six on short jumpers from Sage Hawley. Her jumper with 7:25 left gave Harding a 32-14 lead.
A corner 3-pointer from Rory Geer, who scored seven straight points, with 5:02 left pushed Harding's lead to 39-19. Harding closed the third quarter on a 17-4 run and led 51-23 after three quarters.
Hawley led Harding with 16 points, 14 in the second half. She added 13 rebounds, including seven offensive, for her 13th double-double of the season. Hawley moved into 18th in career scoring at Harding, passing Rachel Raglin (1996-00) and Kinsey Tucker (2004-08).
Geer scored 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting, and Jacie Evans notched her sixth double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. She also led the team with five assists.
Harding led 13-8 after one quarter. Southeastern made only one of its first eight shots.
After Southeastern scored the first basket of the second quarter, Harding went on a 12-0 run to take a 25-10 lead. Southeastern went more than eight minutes without a field goal but made the last two shots of the quarter giving Harding a 25-14 lead at the break.
Southeastern shot only 5-of-22 (23%) in the first half and had 10 turnovers. Harding shot slightly better at 10-of-29 (35%) and connected on three 3-pointers.
Harding plays its second of two straight in Searcy on Saturday against East Central. The Tigers lost 74-67 Thursday at Arkansas Tech.
Bisons Men
SEARCY - Southeastern Oklahoma, like most teams in the Great American Conference, has a tough time stopping Harding junior Taylor Currie, the conference's leading scorer.
In the first meeting between the teams, Currie set his career high with 33 points. Thursday in Harding's 101-90 conference loss, Currie became only the sixth Bison ever to score 40 or more points in a game and the first GAC player this season.
Currie tied a 58-year-old school record by making 18 field goals. Ronnie Brown made 18 shots against Arkansas Tech in 1965. Currie finished 18-of-27 shooting with 10 rebounds for his 11th double-double.
The loss dropped Harding to 5-15 overall and 1-13 in conference games. Southeastern won its sixth straight on the road and improved to 13-6 overall and 10-4 in the GAC.
Southeastern made 15 3-pointers and 20-of-21 free throws, scoring more than 100 points for the fourth time this season. The Storm had three different players with 20 or more points, and all five starters were in double figures.
Ramiro Santiago made three 3-pointers and scored 13, and Stetson Smithson added 11.
A 9-0 Harding run early in the first half pushed the Bisons to an 11-5 lead with 15:43 left.
Santiago made a layup with 5:52 left in the half to give the Bisons a 34-29 lead. Southeastern answered with four consecutive 3-pointers to take a 41-34 advantage.
Currie made a put-back layup at the buzzer, and Harding trailed 46-42 at the break. Ten of Southeastern's 16 first half field goals were 3-pointers.
Harding shot 44 percent in the first half and made 5-of-8 three-pointers. Currie led Harding with 13 points at half.
Three consecutive layups from Southeastern put the Storm ahead 60-50 with 16:44 left in the game. It was Southeastern's first double-figure lead.
Harding trailed 78-67 with 8:26 left but scored seven straight points to cut the Southeastern lead to 78-74 with 6:58 remaining. It was as close as the Bisons got, and Southeastern pulled away down the stretch.
The Bisons return to the Rhodes-Reaves Field House on Saturday to take on East Central for a 3 p.m. tip-off.
