WEATHERFORD, Okla. — Harding used one of its best defensive efforts of the season to defeat Southwestern Oklahoma 69-47 Saturday in Great American Conference women's basketball action at the Pioneer Cellular Event Center.

Harding bounced back from only its second conference loss of the season Thursday at Northwestern Oklahoma. The Lady Bisons won for only the third time in 14 games in Weatherford and improved to 15-5 overall and 11-2 in conference.

