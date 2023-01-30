WEATHERFORD, Okla. — Harding used one of its best defensive efforts of the season to defeat Southwestern Oklahoma 69-47 Saturday in Great American Conference women's basketball action at the Pioneer Cellular Event Center.
Harding bounced back from only its second conference loss of the season Thursday at Northwestern Oklahoma. The Lady Bisons won for only the third time in 14 games in Weatherford and improved to 15-5 overall and 11-2 in conference.
Southwestern, who had five of its six wins this season at home, fell to 6-12 overall and 6-7 in conference.
Harding limited Southwestern to only 22.6 percent shooting for the game and the Lady Bulldogs' lowest scoring output of the season. Southwestern shot 5-of-29 (17%) from 3-point range.
It was the third time this season Harding held an opponent to fewer than 50 points.
Freshman Tate Wells scored 13 of her season-high 15 points in the first half. Sage Hawley had 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists and five blocked shots. Jacie Evans had 10 points and a team-high 11 rebounds for her fifth double-double of the season.
Rory Geer added 12 points and eight rebounds.
Harding scored 14 points in the paint in the first quarter and led 19-10 after one. The Lady Bisons scored the first eight points of the quarter and limited Southwestern to only 3-of-19 shooting (15.8%).
Harding made 9-of-14 (64%) in the second quarter and outscored Southwestern 24-8 in the period. The Lady Bisons had an 11-0 run during the period and led 43-18 at the break.
Harding limited Southwestern to only 5-of-30 (17%) shooting in the first half. Three of Southwestern's five field goals were 3-pointers.
Wells made 5-of-6 from the field and hit two three-pointers in her 13-point first half. Wells combined with Harley Harbour to score 18 points off the bench. Southwestern's reserves did not score in the first half.
Harding pushed its lead to 28 points after three quarters and went to the fourth with a 59-31 lead.
The Lady Bisons return home to host Southeastern Oklahoma on Thursday. Tip-off at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House is at 5:30 p.m.
WEATHERFORD, Okla. — Taylor Currie notched his 10th double-double of the season and Keyln McBride scored a career high but Harding fell 96-87 to Southwestern Oklahoma on Saturday in Great American Conference men's basketball play at the Pioneer Cellular Event Center.
It was Harding's highest point total in a road game this season.
The loss dropped Harding to 5-14 overall and 1-12 in the GAC. Southwestern posted its highest-scoring output in a GAC game this season, won its third straight at home and improved to 10-9 overall and 6-7 in conference.
Currie led Harding with 22 points and had a team-high 15 rebounds. It was his 12th game with 20 or more points this season and his 17th career double-double.
McBride made four three-pointers and scored a season-high 19 points. He added a team-best five assists.
Ramiro Santiago came off the bench to score a season-high 19 points, connecting on 7-of-13 shots. Rylie Marshall added 12 points and Stetson Smithson had 11 points and nine rebounds.
Harding shot 50 percent from the field in the first half and trailed 42-38 at the break. Southwestern outscored Harding 22-12 in the paint but shot only 4-of-19 (21%) from 3-point range. The Bulldogs converted 11 Bison turnovers into 13 points.
McBride, Marshall and Santiago each scored nine points in the first half.
Southwestern led throughout the second half and outscored Harding 22-5 off turnovers for the game.
Harding returns to Searcy next weekend. The Bisons host Southeastern Oklahoma on Thursday and East Central on Saturday.
