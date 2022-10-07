The Harding volleyball team made it eight straight wins in Great American Conference action Thursday after defeating Northwestern Oklahoma 3-0 (25-19, 25-13, 25-20) at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House.
Harding improves to 19-1 on the season and tied its school record for the most wins in a row in a season with 17. The Lady Bisons have accomplished the feat twice with the first being in 2002 and the second in 2005.
The Lady Bisons also improve to 8-0 in the GAC.
Northwestern Oklahoma falls to 12-8 overall and 5-3 in the GAC.
Harding jumped out to a 7-1 lead in the first set on three kills. Northwestern Oklahoma tried to mount a comeback pulling within four 22-18 but the Lady Bisons went on to win 25-19. Harding had 17 kills in the set and hit .342.
Trailing 10-7 in the second set, Northwestern Oklahoma took a 11-10 lead on a 4-0 run on three service aces. Harding answered back with a 15-2 run on 10 kills to win the set 25-13. The Lady Bisons had 18 kills in the set with only one attack error on 44 attempts.
The third set stayed close until midway through. Tied at 15, Harding went on a 7-2 run on four kills and two blocks to lead 22-17. The Lady Bisons went on to win the set 25-20. Harding had 17 kills in the set.
- Harding had 52 kills, 13 attack errors and hit .295 in the match. It was the most kills by the Lady Bisons in a three-set match this season.
- Kelli McKinnon led Harding with 15 kills. She also hit .419 in the match and led the team at the net with six blocks.
- Sarah Morehead had 40 assists in the match with nine digs and five blocks.
- Harding had 76 digs with four players in double-figures. Emma Winiger led the Lady Bisons with 20 digs. Logan Smith also had 15 digs, Kinley Schnell had 14 and Grecia Soriano had 11.
- Northwestern Oklahoma had 32 kills and hit .136 in the match.
- Addison Wimmer led the Rangers with 14 kills.
- Andrea Coady led the defense with 19 digs.
Harding will be back in action Friday when it hosts Southwestern Oklahoma at 4 p.m., at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House.
