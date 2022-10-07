The Harding volleyball team made it eight straight wins in Great American Conference action Thursday after defeating Northwestern Oklahoma 3-0 (25-19, 25-13, 25-20) at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House.

Harding improves to 19-1 on the season and tied its school record for the most wins in a row in a season with 17. The Lady Bisons have accomplished the feat twice with the first being in 2002 and the second in 2005.

