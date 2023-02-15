SEARCY — The torrid start to the 2023 Harding baseball season continued Tuesday.

The combination of scoring early runs and strong starting pitching led Harding to a doubleheader sweep of Williams Baptist. Harding scored nine runs in the first two innings of the opener and won 11-2, and jumped out to an early two-run lead in the second inning of a 4-2 victory in game two.

