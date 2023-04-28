RUSSELLVILLE — Harding baseball lost a pair of Great American Conference games Friday to Arkansas Tech in its final regular season series before the conference tournament.
Despite a strong pitching performance from Maddox Long in game one, Harding struggled to get their bats going and fell to Arkansas Tech 5-0. Cooper Newsom hit his 25th double of the season, which is the second-highest in the country, but it wasn't enough to spark a comeback for the Bisons.
In game two, Harding showed more offensive firepower, with five hits including two from Collin Helms and Logan Lacey. Lacey's RBI double in the third inning helped keep the Bisons in the game. Despite trailing 2-1 after five innings, Harding took a brief lead in the top of the sixth thanks to Helms' second double of the game and a sacrifice fly from Drew McNeel. It was Harding's 32nd sac fly of the season, a new school record.
However, Arkansas Tech answered with five runs in the bottom of the sixth to secure a 7-3 victory over Harding. The loss drops the Bisons' record to 32-17 overall and 16-16 in conference games, leaving them tied for sixth in the Great American Conference standings. Arkansas Tech improves to 31-17 overall and 23-9 in conference play.
The two teams will meet for the series finale on Sunday at 1 p.m., after Saturday's game was postponed due to the forecast of rain.
