RUSSELLVILLE — Harding baseball lost a pair of Great American Conference games Friday to Arkansas Tech in its final regular season series before the conference tournament.

Despite a strong pitching performance from Maddox Long in game one, Harding struggled to get their bats going and fell to Arkansas Tech 5-0. Cooper Newsom hit his 25th double of the season, which is the second-highest in the country, but it wasn't enough to spark a comeback for the Bisons.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.