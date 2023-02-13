SEARCY — Harding baseball concluded its three-game series against Southwest Baptist with a shutout and a blowout.
Harding used five extra-base hits, including two home runs, to win the opener 8-0. The Bisons then sent a staggering 30 hitters to the plate in the first two innings of a 19-1 victory in Game 2.
With the doubleheader sweep, Harding improved to 5-0. The Bisons play a home doubleheader Tuesday against Williams Baptist before opening Great American Conference play at home this weekend against Southern Nazarene.
Redshirt freshman Logan Lacey led Harding in the opener, going 3-for-4 with a run, two RBI, a double and a home run.
Junior Seth Johnson's double off the left field wall scored senior Cody Smith from first with Harding's first run in the third inning. Sophomore Sebastian Martinez then singled to center to score Johnson.
Lacey led off the fourth with his first homer as a Bison. It was the first of three Harding runs in the inning.
Lacey doubled to score Doyle in the fifth, and Doyle concluded the scoring with a two-run homer to left in the sixth. It was his third home run of the series.
Davis Welch (1-0) earned his first win of the season, allowing only four hits with five strikeouts over five innings. Dylan Penick and Javier Lobo pitched two scoreless innings each. Both yielded one hit and struck out three.
In game two, Harding had 12 hits, walked 13 times and set a school record by being hit by a pitch eight times. The Bisons sent 16 hitters to the plate in an 11-run first inning and 14 hitters to the plate in an eight-run second inning.
Senior Michael Dewald was the hitting star in the second game, going 2-for-2 with two doubles and five RBI.
Smith, Johnson and Lacey all scored three runs.
Junior Will Roguske (1-0) earned his first win on the mound as a Bison. He allowed three hits and three walks with five strikeouts over four innings. Senior Joey Lawhorn, senior Andrew Bradshaw and freshman Luke Whaley all pitched an inning in relief.
Leading by six runs after two innings, Harding scored six more in the third and 10 more in the fourth in a 22-1 victory over Southwest Baptist in the first game of a three-game series at Jerry Moore Field.
The second and third games of the series are tomorrow beginning at noon.
Harding improved to 3-0 on the season. Southwest Baptist, a member of the NCAA Division II Great Lakes Valley Conference, fell to 0-5.
The 22 runs were the most ever scored by Harding in a home game, topping the previous high of 20 runs against Maryville (MO) in 2013 and Arkansas-Pine Bluff in 2005.
The numbers were impressive up and down Harding's lineup.
Junior Coulton Doyle notched his fourth two-homer game of his career and went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and a career-high seven RBI.
Doyle, a native of Columbia, Missouri, hit a two-run home run in the third and a Grand Slam in the fourth.
Redshirt freshman Logan Lacey was 3-for-5 with three runs scored. Junior Seth Johnson was 2-for-3 with three runs and two RBI. Junior Sawyer Price scored three and drove in three. Senior Jeff Worley went 2-for-2 with a triple, 3 runs and 3 RBI.
Senior Cody Smith scored four times for the second time in his career.
Junior Maddox Long (2-0) earned the win in his second straight start. He went five innings and allowed only one run on 4 hits with 7 strikeouts. Senior Tyler Turner pitched the final two scoreless innings.
