Dewald

Harding senior Michael Dewald takes a swing during the Bisons' three-game sweep of Southwest Baptist over the weekend. Dewald went 2-for-2 with 2 doubles and 5 RBI in Game 2.

SEARCY — Harding baseball concluded its three-game series against Southwest Baptist with a shutout and a blowout.

Harding used five extra-base hits, including two home runs, to win the opener 8-0. The Bisons then sent a staggering 30 hitters to the plate in the first two innings of a 19-1 victory in Game 2.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.