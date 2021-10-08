Harding Academy’s Jack-Henry Wise is a state champion.
Wise won a three-hole playoff with Baptist Prep’s Preston Nesterenko to win medalist honors at the Class 3A state golf tournament Tuesday at The Creeks in Cave Springs.
Wise and Nesterenko each shot 71 during regulation play. Wise won the championship in the third playoff hole. Each player parred the first two holes.
As a team, the Wildcats finished as state runners-up, shooting 234. Harding Academy had four golfers play in the tournament, with the top three scores counting towards the team score.
Harding Academy’s Kyle Ferrie shot 80. Kayden Swindle shot 83. Braden Waddill shot 96.
“Jack-Henry shot even par, which is incredibly difficult to do,” Harding Academy coach Caleb Hall said. “Jack-Henry is so steady and calm under pressure. Despite mistakes on the first and third holes, Jack kept calm under unbelievable pressure to make a great next shot and putt.”
Hall said he was happy for his team finishing as state runners-up.
“I”m proud of the boys for achieving state runner-up for the second year in a row,” Hall said. “Baptist Prep played out of their minds, so hat’s off to them.”
Hall said Ferrie had a great round despite playing injured.
“Kyle played with a dislocated pinky and two other bones broken in his right hand,” Hall said. “He had a rough start but persevered through intense plain to play the final 13 holes really well, including an eagle on No. 8. He shot two stories better than last year despite the injury.”
Hall said Swindle and Waddill struggled in the state tournament.
“But Kayden scored well enough to keep us in second place,” Hall said. “Both Gosnell and Waldron could have been second had Kayden not shot 83.”
Gosnell was third in the team standings at 241. Waldron was fourth at 243.
Hall said the 2021 season has been fun.
“This has been an incredible team,” he said. “They are so fun to watch golf, but they are even more fun to be around. The camaraderie they have developed the past two years has been great. I am proud of the young men they are becoming. All four of them are juniors, so we’ll be back next year, looking to take the next step and win the state championship.”
With his victory in the Class 3A state tournament, Wise will play in the Overall State Tournament on Thursday at Pleasant Valley Country Club in Little Rock.
Class 5A
The Searcy Lions finished 10th in the Class 5A state golf tournament Tuesday at Mystic Creek Golf Club in El Dorado.
The Lions shot 417. Hot Springs Lakeside won the state title by shooting 341. Van Buren was second at 346.
Lakeside’s Will Gordon won medalist honors, shooting a 1-over-par 3.
Searcy’s Luke Killough tied for sixth at 81. William Killough shot 94. Houston Behel shot 108, Jonas James shot 134.
Beebe’s Rylie Marshall shot 101.
Girls tourneys
The Searcy Lady Lions finished sixth in the Class 5A tournament last week, shooting 313. El Dorado won the state title, shooting 256.
The Harding Academy Lady Wildcats finished eighth in the Class 3A state tournament, shooting 355. Bismarck won the state title, shooting 252.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.