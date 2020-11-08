Two Harding Academy girls cross country runners finished in the top 20 at the 3A state meet Thursday in Hot Springs, including a top-10 finish by junior Abigail White.
White finished eighth with a time of 22:25, and the next Lady Wildcats runner, freshman Zoe Williamson, came in at the 23:12 mark to finish 15th.
There were no boys in the state cross country meet for Harding Academy.
The Bald Knob Lady Bulldogs also had an impressive showing in the 3A state meet, with sophomore Taylin Green finishing 13th overall with a time of 23:06 to lead her team.
Junior Tayden Hamrick was the next runner for Bald Knob to cross the finish line as she placed 33rd with a time of 24:27.
For the Bald Knob boys, freshman Owen Shafer came in the highest for his team, placing 12th with a time of 18:32. Junior Braden Davis came in next for the Bulldogs, placing 30th with a time of 19:41.
Searcy's Daniel 22nd in state meet
Freshman Kate Daniel was the top finisher for Searcy in the 5A state cross country meet in Hot Springs on Friday. Daniel finished 22nd with a time of 21:45.
Freshman Ava Sciba came in next for Searcy in 46th place with a time of 23:10.
For the Searcy Lions, Beau Vest and Mason Sciba were the best runners with Vest coming in 47th with a time of 18:17 and Sciba coming in 57th with a time of 18:30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.