PANGBURN — The Harding Academy Wildcats baseball team is peaking at the right time.
Harding Academy improved to 10-5 overall and 5-0 in 3A-2 play with a 10-1 win over the Pangburn Tigers on Tuesday. The victory was Harding Academy’s sixth consecutive since losing to Lonoke 13-12 in a tournament at Mayflower.
“We are playing really well in all facets of the game,” Harding Academy coach Alex Smith said. “We’re pitching it well. We are playing defense well, and we’re swinging it and running the bases really well.
“I’m super happy with the way we looked tonight.”
The game was scoreless after one inning. The Wildcats plated five runs in the top of the second.
Christopher Anderson singled to lead off the inning. He went to second when Daniel Henley walked. Eli Wallis followed with a walk to load the bases. Two batters later, Kyler Hoover reached on an error, which allowed Anderson, Henley and Wallis to score.
Levi Lang then walked. He and Hoover both scored on an error.
The Wildcats pushed their lead to 6-0 with a run in the top of the third. Henley singled and stole second base. He scored on a single Hoover with two outs.
Pangburn’s lone run came in the bottom of the fourth. Wyatt Rider singled and scored on a triple by Brenden Grayum.
Harding Academy scored four more runs in the top of the sixth. Hoover singled and scored on a two-run homer by Lang. Gavin Alveti walked and scored on a sacrifice fly by Anderson. Kade Smith was hit by a pitch and scored on a double by Henley to account for the scoring.
Smith got the win, pitching five innings. He allowed only two hits while striking out 11 batters.
Harding Academy has three conference games left – Friday at Riverview, Tuesday at home against Rose Bud and April 23 at home against Bald Knob. The Wildcats also have a non-conference game April 22 at home against Mayflower.
Smith said the logistics of the district tournament have yet to be determined.
“The home side will be at our place,” Smith said. “We know for sure that the semifinals and finals will be at our place. We are trying to decide how to maneuver the first half of the tournament.”
The Wildcats started the season 4-5 before starting their six-game winning streak.
“We took some lumps early,” Smith said. “We played some bigger schools while we still had guys in basketball. It allowed a lot of guys to learn, guys who we count on at the bottom of our order, guys we count on in the outfield and the infield. It really made us stronger once we got all the team together.”
