The Harding Academy Wildcats continued their winning ways with a 12-7 win over Morrilton on Thursday.
The victory was Harding Academy’s fourth in a row as the Wildcats improved to 8-5 on the season.
Harding Academy scored three runs in the first inning. Levi Lang reached on an error, and Kade Smith walked. They both scored on a triple by Christopher Anderson. Daniel Henley followed with a single to drive in Anderson with the third run.
Harding Academy scored five runs in the second inning. With one out, Eli Wallis was hit by a pitch. Caden Pryor followed with a single. Wallis scored on an error. Pryor scored on a double by Lang. Smith walked. Cooper Welch followed with a double to drive in Lang and Smith. Welch eventually scored on a wild pitch.
Harding Academy scored a single run in the fifth inning. Welch walked and scored on a sacrifice fly by Jadyn Wilhite.
The Wildcats scored three runs in the top of the sixth. With one out, Gavin Alveti hit a solo home run. Smith singled and scored on a wild pitch. Welch waked and scored on a single by Anderson.
Morrilton scored three runs in the third inning and two in the fourth inning to account for the scoring.
