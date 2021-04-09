Harding Academy scored five runs in the first inning against Newport at Wiggins Field and the race was on in more ways than one. The Wildcats rolled to a 17-0 victory over the Greyhounds in 3A-2 Conference action before a rain storm arrived.
The victory was Harding Academy’s fifth in a row as the Wildcats improve to 9-5 overall.
Kyle Cooper and Daniel Henley both had two hits for Harding Academy, including a Cooper triple down the left field line in the second inning.
Then he hit a double in the third inning that scored two runs for the Wildcats. Henley hit an RBI-producing single in the first inning and he scored two runs in the game.
Harding Academy coach Alex Smith placed the ball in the right hand of his starting pitcher, junior Gavin Alvetti.
He worked the complete game and was working on a no-hitter until the fourth inning when Will Keedy hit the ball toward the mound that bounced off Alveti’s right leg, skipped past second base and came to rest in center field.
Alvetti was not injured and the Greyhounds could not move Keedy across the plate.
Smith said after the game that Alvetti had command of his fastball and was able to move the ball around in the strike zone.
“You don’t see it a lot. There are people that make it to the pros just because they are different,” Smith said. “So you get somebody different at the high school level, it can be very tough.”
Smith said that when opposing hitters do make contact with Alvetti’s pitch, it is weak contact and that can create some defensive opportunities on the diamond.
In the second inning, a soft ground ball was hit between the mound and third base. With the turf being wet and soft, the ball slowed down immediately and Wildcats third baseman Cooper Welch stretched out his bare hand and captured the ball. He made a quick snap of his wrist and the ball was snapping into the first base mitt of Kade Smith for the out.
“Our defense is something that we have really improved on lately,” Smith said. “Earlier at the Mayflower tournament we were not solid and I am very happy that we are improving.”
Smith said that he loves this time of the season and would like to play a baseball game every day and is enjoying the marathon toward the finish line.
On Thursday, the Wildcats got a 12-7 win over Morrilton.
Harding Academy scored three runs in the first inning. Levi Lang reached on an error, and Kade Smith walked. They both scored on a triple by Christopher Anderson. Henley followed with a single to drive in Anderson with the third run.
Harding Academy scored five runs in the second inning. With one out, Eli Wallis was hit by a pitch. Caden Pryor followed with a single. Wallis scored on an error. Pryor scored on a double by Lang. Smith walked.
Welch followed with a double to drive in Lang and Smith. Welch eventually scored on a wild pitch.
Harding Academy scored a single run in the fifth inning. Welch walked and scored on a sacrifice fly by Jadyn Wilhite.
The Wildcats scored three runs in the top of the sixth. With one out, Alveti hit a solo home run. Smith singled and scored on a wild pitch. Welch waked and scored on a single by Anderson.
Morrilton scored three runs in the third inning and two in the fourth inning to account for the scoring.
