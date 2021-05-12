Even though there is a year in between, the Harding Academy Lady Wildcats track team defended its Class 3A state championship last week.
Harding Academy won the state title at Prescott High School with 114.5 points. Ashdown was second with 70 points.
Harding Academy won the 2019 state title but all of last year’s spring sports were cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was very excited for them,” Harding Academy coach Kelsie Turley said. “We didn’t get a season last year. They had the potential, and they won it in 2019. 2020, we had everyone back. We were really excited for 2020 then it got cancelled. We came back in 2021 and had lost a couple of seniors. The younger ones stepped up – the freshmen and sophomores.”
The state title was Harding Academy’s third this school year with football and boys basketball taking their respective championships but this was the first girls state title this year. That did not go unnoticed by Turley.
“A lot of these girls are doing both track and soccer so our goal has always been to win both track and soccer state titles,” Turley said. “We are really wanting to do well in soccer.
“The boys have now done it. It’s the girls turn to do it twice.”
Harding freshman Jama Akpanudo finished second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.88 seconds. She won the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.12 seconds.
Lillian Edwards was fourth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1 minute, 5.23 seconds. Calle Citty was sixth with a time of 1:05.44
Kloey Fullerton was second in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:29.84.
Abby White was fourth in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 13:21.92.
Becca Dugger won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.09 seconds. She also won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 49.03 seconds. McKenney Sheffield was sixth with a time of 53.47 seconds.
Harding Academy was second in the 400-meter relay with a time of 51.56 seconds. Running were Akpunado, Edwards, Sheffield and Claire Cullins.
Harding Academy won the 800-meter relay with a time of 1:48.60. Running were Becca Dugger, Edwards, Akpanudo and Cullins.
Harding Academy won the 1,600-meter relay with a time of 4:20.27. Running were Edwards, Dugger, Citty and Cullins.
Harding Academy was third in the 3,200-meter relay with a time of 10:53.94. running were Fullerton, Zoe Williamson, Abby White and Abi Stone.
Citty was fourth in the high jump with a height of 4 feet, 11 inches.
Akpanudo was fourth in the long jump with a leap of 15 feet, 8.5 inches. Sheffield was eighth with a leap of 15 feet.
Akpanudo was sixth in the triple jump with a leap of 33 feet, 8 inches.
