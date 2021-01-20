PANGBURN — The Harding Academy Wildcats made 5 of 6 free throws in the fourth quarter to pull away from Pangburn for a 64-55 win Tuesday night at Tiger Arena. The win gave the Wildcats a season sweep of the Tigers.
Harding Academy beat Pangburn on a last-second shot 61-58 on Jan. 8.
“It was a great high school basketball game,” Harding Academy coach Brad Francis said. “It was back and forth, close all the way. Late, we got a couple of baskets back to back to get the lead. They had to foul us, and we hit some free throws down the stretch.
“In a close game, that’s what you’ve got to do to win.”
The score was tied 33-33 at halftime. Pangburn led 47-45 heading into the fourth quarter.
Harding Academy outscored the Tigers 19-8 in the final eight minutes. Ty Dugger scored five of his team-high 19 points in the fourth quarter, including a 3-pointer. Jackson Fox and Carter Neal each scored 4 points in the fourth quarter. Kyle Ferrie had a 3-pointer. Kade Smith also scored 3 points in the fourth quarter.
Harding Academy got off to a quick start, leading 4-0. Dugger hit two free throws and Fox hit a jumper.
Pangburn rallied to lead 14-10. Joseph Ramsey hit a 3-pointer and Brenden Grayum converted a three-point play to give the Tigers the lead. The score was tied 14-14 after one quarter.
Pangburn took a 16-14 lead on a basket by Grayum. Harding’s Caden Sipe scored four in a row to give the Wildcats an 18-16 lead. Grayum hit a 3-pointer to give his team a 19-18 lead.
The lead went back and forth the rest of the second quarter.
Fox and Sipe added 10 points for Harding Academy. Smith had 8. Scoring three each were Eli Wallis and Ferrie. Sikan Akpanudo had 2 points.
Grayum led all scorers with 20 points. Luke Rolland had 18. Scoring 6 points each were Tanner Galyan and Joseph Ramsey. Jadyn Ramsey had 5 points.
The win over Pangburn gave Harding Academy a 6-4 record. They Wildcats did not play a game until the conclusion of the football season Dec. 19 when the Harding beat McGehee to win the 3A state championship.
“I think, this week against Rose Bud and Pangburn, we kind of figured some things out,” Francis said. Harding Academy beat Rose Bud 56-41 on Monday.
“We are actually playing pretty well,” Francis said. “We play at Clinton on Friday. I think we are tied with them in the league for first place with two losses. That will be a key game.”
