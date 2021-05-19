Harding Academy is looking to double its number of total state championships this weekend.
Harding Academy has already won state titles in football, boys basketball and girls track this school year. On Friday, Harding Academy is playing Walnut Ridge for the Class 3A state baseball title. On Saturday, Harding Academy is playing Green Forrest in both boys and girls state championship soccer games.
All games will be played at Benton High School.
“It’s something you never imagine being a part of,” Harding Academy baseball coach Alex Smith said. “The year started off, and we didn’t know if we would even make it through a football season. We had a really good group of seniors, and we win the state title. That was awesome.
“You get into basketball season, and our basketball team goes on an incredible run. Then we get into spring sports and we all say we are pretty good. It is hard to wrap my mind around the success we are having this year.”
Boys soccer coach Caleb Hall said this opportunity speaks highly of the student-athletes at Harding Academy.
“I haven’t counted it up, but I bet three quarters of our team were on the state-championship football team and about a third was on the state-championship basketball team. These kids are proven winners. They go from sport to sport. As coaches, we do a lot, but it shows it’s really about these players, their tenacity and mental toughness. It takes a lot to keep winning championships in different sports.”
Girls soccer coach Angie Harlow said “it’s truly crazy.”
“It shows a lot about the kids’ grit,” she said. “They are competitive. They are good kids. They are easy to coach. It says a lot for our school as a whole. These are kids who are wanting to be part of a team. This year, they have been super successful.”
Baseball
Harding Academy will play Walnut Ridge for the state title Friday at 4 p.m. The two teams already played each other in the finals of the Region 2 tournament with Harding Academy winning 13-3.
This year’s Wildcats do not have any seniors for first-year head coach Alex Smith.
“It is a great opportunity,” Smith said. “We are very very young. But we have been forced to play a little bit older than we actually are. Our juniors have to act like seniors, and our sophomores have to act like juniors. I think you have seen a young group become experienced as the season goes on.
“I’m really excited to watch what they can do this Friday.”
This is Smith’s sixth year at Harding Academy but his first year as head coach as he and Shane Fullerton switched places as Fullerton became assistant athletic director for the school.
Harding Academy last won state titles in 2017 and 2018. None of this year’s squad was on that team.
“I think it’s really important for these guys,” Smith said. “You hear about people of the past. You hear about Will Francis and that group from 2013. You hear about J. Paul and Pate Fullerton from 2015 through 2018. I think whenever you come into this season, we haven’t been a part of those teams. I think you wonder if we are able to have that kind of success.”
Boys soccer
The Harding Academy Wildcats will play Green Forrest at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Class 3A state championship game. This is only the third year for soccer at Harding Academy.
“Last year, we only played three games before it all went down,” Harding Academy coach Caleb Hall said, referring to the COVID-19 Pandemic stopping all spring sports. “We got to the semifinals the first year, and lost to Green Forrest. Last year, I really felt like it was our year. We had 12 seniors, and eight of them started. It was a good year. We had a lot of hopes. Like so many parts of our nation, we got robbed of it. Now we’re looking to make up for it and take it back.”
Girls soccer
The Harding Academy Lady Wildcats will play Green Forrest at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Class 3A state championship game.
Two years ago in its inaugural season, Harding Academy played for the Class 3A state title, losing to Central Arkansas Christian.
“It’s a huge accomplishment,” Harding Academy coach Angie Harlow said. “These girls have worked so hard. The foundation for the program was laid a couple of years ago, and we’re just trying to keep it going. It’s a huge accomplishment for us.”
