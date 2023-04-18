It all came down to a showdown between Harding Academy and Pangburn last night to see who will enter next week's 3A-6 District softball tournament as the top seed.
Both teams entered the game with 4-0 league records with last night being the 3A-6 finale for both teams. Harding Academy, 12-5 overall before the start of the game, has had no shortage of tough opponents this year to date.
“We have six games this year against people ranked in their class,” Lady Wildcats coach Rusty Garner said. “We've played against teams ranked in 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A and 5A. We've seen some really good people this year. We're hoping that as we get into this back part of the year, it matters that we've played so many good people”
While the last two non-conference outings against CAC and Beebe were losses for the Lady Wildcats, Harding does have wins against elite programs in other classifications and conferences, including a win against previously top-ranked Atkins two weeks ago, as well as victories over Brookland and Clinton.
Harding Academy opened the season with an 11-0 conference win over Riverview, and added recent league wins over Lisa North, Bald Knob and Rose Bud.
There is no shortage of underclassmen talent this season for Garner and the Lady 'Cats. Freshman leadoff hitter Ava (Ace) Ellis is hitting .660 for the year, and has scored or driven in 53 runs. Ellis has also six triples and three inside-the-park home runs with only one strikeout as Harding Academy's leadoff batter.
There are a total of four batters with double digit RBI, including, senior and recent ASU-Newport commit Sarah Davis with 15, sophomore Drew Simmons with 12, freshman Tristyn Mahaney with 11, and junior Olivia Lang with 11 RBI, plus a couple more who Garner says is only a hit or two away from joining that group.
“If you've got six or seven kids with double digit runs driven in, you have to feel good about that,” Garner said. “We feel like we have Ace Ellis and Annie Watson, the kids have pitched almost every varsity inning for us. They have done a real good job. They both have very different styles of pitching, but they're both very effective. Sometimes, we use them both in the same game, and that's been very effective also.
“We really like the group, even at games we've lost, we've competed well. We're hoping we start seeing the results of all those tests we've put in front of the girls.”
Following last night's conference-title game with Pangburn, the Lady Wildcats are scheduled to face non-conference opponents Southside and Clinton on Thursday and Friday, and will wrap up regular-season play on Monday against Valley Springs.
