The Harding Academy Wildcats are headed to the championship game of the Class 3A Region 2 tournament after a 46-32 win over Clinton on Friday night at Manila High School.
Harding Academy, now 16-7 on the season, will play Newport in the championship game at 7 p.m. today.
“Fortunately, we’re playing better this week,” Harding coach Brad Francis said. “Last week was not very good. The last two nights defensively we’ve been good. We’re finally back to making some shots and playing a little more like we did during the season.”
The win over Clinton comes one week after losing to the Yellowjackets in the semifinals of the 3A-2 district tournament at Harris Gym.
Harding Academy led 5-4 after one quarter and 16-12 at halftime. The Wildcats led 26-23 after three quarters.
Harding Academy came alive in the fourth quarter, scoring 20 points while holding Clinton to only nine points.
Harding Academy made 8 of 10 free throws in the fourth quarter. Ty Dugger scored nine of his 17 points in the final eight minutes, including 4 of 4 from the foul line.
Caden Sipe added 10 points. Scoring 6 apiece were Carter Neal and Kade Smith. Adam Fager had 4. Kyle Ferrie added 3.
Harding Academy qualified for the Class 3A state tournament with a 62-52 win over Manila on Wednesday in the first round of the regional tournament.
Neal led the Wildcats in that game with 22 points. Dugger had 11. Fager scored 10. Ferrie had 5. Scoring 4 each were Jackson Fox and Kade Smith. Sipe and Eli Wallis had 3 apiece.
