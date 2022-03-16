The Harding Academy soccer teams swept Central Arkansas Christian on Tuesday night at Mustang Mountain.
The Harding Academy boys won 6-0. The Wildcats led 2-0 at halftime.
Griffin Thomas led the Wildcats with 2 goals scored. Also scoring were Ryan McGaha, Colson Sipe, Jacob Wade and Sikan Akpanudo.
Kyle Ferrie and Aaron Chism had 2 assists each.
The Wildcats are now 2-0 on the season, having outscored their opponents 10-0.
In girls action, Harding Academy won 2-1.
The score was tied 1-1 at halftime.
Anna Snow scored both Harding Academy goals. Kloey Fullerton had both assists.
