Two Harding Academy football players will be keeping their talent on the same field when they play college football this fall.
Running back Andrew Miller and defensive lineman Cooper Welch signed with Harding University during National Signing Day on Wednesday. Miller and Welch won three consecutive state championships for the Wildcats.
During his senior season, Miller rushed for 1,715 yards and 38 touchdowns. He rushed for more than 100 yards eight times during the season, in which the Wildcats went 13-2.
Miller also caught 34 passes for 535 yards and 9 more touchdowns.
Welch had 65 tackles on the season, including 23 for losses.
For Miller, he will get to play college football with several family members.
“This is huge because I get to live the dream and play football at an amazing program and play with two of my brothers and three of my cousins,” he said, referring to his brothers Easton and Isaac Miller and cousins Ty Dugger and Adam Fager.
“Ever since I was little, I’ve wanted to play college football,” Miller said. “I can’t wait to get started.”
Miller said he’s undecided on his major.
For Welch, he’s excited about the opportunity.
“This is a really big step forward for me and a great opportunity to play at a program that I have looked up to for years,” he said. “I’m really excited about being able to play with many of my teammates from throughout the years. Also, I always knew since I was young that I wanted to play college sports, but it wasn’t until a few years got that I knew I wanted to play football.”
Welch said he plans to major in business.
Harding Academy coach Neil Evans said Miller and Welch were noticed by the Harding University coaches because of their talent.
“Any room that they are going to walk into, it’s immediately going to get better,” Evans said. “They are going to lift everybody’s spirits. They are either going to match or raise the work ethic of everybody in that room. They are going to have a humble spirit and mentality about that. They are going to be great additions where ever they went.”
The Harding Bisons are the defending Great American Conference champions. They advanced to the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs last season.
Other signees from Arkansas include: Braden Jay of Cabot, Terrell Johnson of Wynne, Jose Lopez of Cabot, Randon Ray of Booneville, Justin Sobczak of Cabot and G’Kyson Wright of Joe T. Robinson in Little Rock.
“Time will tell, but I feel very confident that this is the best group of signees that we have ever had here at Harding,” Harding University coach Paul Simmons said. “Tremendous length, speed and talent in this class, but what makes the class really elite is the huge number of guys that have off-the-chart intangibles – toughness, leadership, passion and a warrior spirit. Harding football got a lot better today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.