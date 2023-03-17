Despite limited preparation time, the Harding Academy Lady Wildcats came out successful in their season opener with an 11-0 victory at Riverview on Tuesday.
The Lady Wildcats had only three practices coming into the season and 3A-6 Conference opener. Head coach Rusty Garner and the basketball Lady Wildcats made it into the quarterfinal round of the 3A state tournament and played their final game on Friday March 3, the final day before school let out for spring break. A number of kids from the basketball team are also starters in softball, leaving very little time for transition.
“We had three days of full-team practices,” Garner said. “I thought our pitchers got through it really well. Defensively, we were really clean. We were a lot sharper on the first day than we have been at other times. I was pretty pleased with that.”
Freshman Ava “Ace” Ellis got things started for the Lady 'Cats in the top of the first inning with a single, and advanced on a single by Annie Watson. Senior Sarah Davis loaded the bases when she walked, and Olivia Lang was hit by a pitch to score Ellis. Freshman Tristan Mahanay then walked to score Watson, giving Harding an early 2-0 lead.
Junior Drew Simmons got the biggest hit of the opening frame when she doubled down the left-field line, scoring Davis and Lang. Mahaney got the last run of the inning when she crossed the plate on a passed ball to make it 5-0 Wildcats after one.
Watson singled to lead off the top of the second inning and and advanced to third on a pair of ground outs. Mahaney then walked before Watson scored on a passed ball. Drew Simmons walked and then Mackenzie Byrd singled to score Mahaney. Senior McKenney Sheffield made it 8-0 when she singled to score Simmons.
The Lady Wildcats subbed out heavily from that point, stringing together three more scores before the game ended on a run rule at the end of five innings. Watson was the only Lady Wildcat to record multiple hits, and also got the win in the circle after two complete innings with 2 strikeouts, 0 hits and 0 base-on-balls. Ellis came on in relief for the final three innings and had 6 K's with 1 hit allowed and 0 base-on-balls.
Harding Academy will play at Brookland on Tuesday in non-conference action and will play at Calico Rock on Friday.
