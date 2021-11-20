Early on, it looked like Rison might control the clock and the game against Harding Academy.
The home-team Wildcats had another idea.
Harding Academy’s defense woke up and the team rolled to a 48-20 win over Rison in the second round of the Class 3A state playoffs Friday night at First Security Stadium.
With the win, Harding Academy advances to play Centerpoint in the quarterfinal round this Friday at First Security Stadium.
Rison got the ball to start the game and killed almost 8 minutes off the clock, driving from its 36 to the Harding Academy 33. After three plays that went backwards a yard, Rison faced fourth down and 11 from its 34.
Rison quarterback Owen Morrison attempted a pass but was intercepted by Harding Academy’s Sikam Akpanudo at the Rison 22. On the next play, Harding Academy’s Andrew Miller took a direct snap and ran 78 yards for a touchdown with 4:02 left in the first quarter. Kyle Ferrie kicked the extra point to give Harding Academy a 7-0 lead.
Harding Academy took a 14-0 lead on the ensuing kickoff. Harding Academy’s Colson Sipe stripped the ball from Rison’s Treyvion Wainwright, and Harding Academy’s Lawson Brooks picked up the loose ball and took into the end zone for a touchdown.
Rison’s next drive ended in another Akpanudo interception, this time at the Rison 43. Two plays later, Harding Academy quarterback Kade Smith hit Jackson Fox with the first of three touchdown passes, this one going for 43 yards. After a trick play on the extra point failed, Harding Academy led 20-0 with 2:49 left in the first quarter.
Harding Academy pushed its lead to 27-0 on a 1-yard run by Smith with 10:29 left in the first half.
Harding Academy led 34-0 on a 63-yard touchdown pass from Smith to Miller with 9:08 left in the first half.
Smith hit Fox again with a 5-yard touchdown pass with 5:36 left in the first half, making the score 41-0.
Harding Academy’s final score came on a 52-yard pass from Smith to Fox with 1:38 left in the half.
Rison scored three second-half touchdowns during the sportsmanship rule.
“I think one of the biggest things with that is that it felt like a typical Rison team,” Harding Academy coach Neil Evans said of Rison’s opening drive. “Obviously, there was some concerns about it. There’s two parts of it. One, their speed and level of execution … it’s hard to do in practice. Second, there was a slight thing on our defensive line where they were influencing us and running underneath us. It was something we had to see it and get it fixed to give us a chance. It was a good play by them.
“The thing is our guys found a way.”
Evans said the strip by Sipe and scoop and score by Brooks was big.
“What a momentum swing in the game that was,” Evans said. “It was really cool to see that happen again.”
Evans said the defense stepped up again.
“The defense was stifling when it came time,” Evans said.
Akpanudo had 3 interceptions in the game.
“It’s surreal what happened with the defense the past two weeks with the turnovers we’ve created,” Evans said. “It’s a very neat deal.”
Smith completed 8 of 12 passes for 277 yards. Fox caught 3 passes for 101 yards and 3 scores. Miller, who rushed for 81 yards on 2 carries, caught 3 passes for 83 yards and a score.
