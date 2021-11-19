The Harding Academy Wildcats are headed to the quarterfinals of the Class 3A state playoffs.
Harding Academy led 48-0 at halftime en route to a 48-20 win over the Rison Wildcats on Friday night at First Security Stadium. With the win, Harding Academy will face Centerpoint next week in Searcy.
Harding Academy took a 7-0 lead on a 78-yard run by Andrew Miller with 4:02 left in the first quarter. Kyle Ferrie kicked the first of six extra points.
Harding Academy took a 14-0 lead on the ensuing kickoff. Harding Academy’s Colson Sipe stripped the ball from Rison’s Treyvion Wainwright, and Harding Academy’s Lawson Brooks picked up the loose ball and took into the end zone for a touchdown.
After an interception by Sikam Akpanudo, his second of three on the game, Harding Academy pushed its lead to 20-0 on a 43-yard touchdown pass from Kade Smith to Jackson Fox with 2:49 left in the first half.
Harding Academy pushed its lead to 27-0 on a 1-yard run by Smith with 10:29 left in the first half.
Harding Academy led 34-0 on a 63-yard touchdown pass from Smith to Miller with 9:08 left in the first half.
Smith hit Fox again with a 5-yard touchdown pass with 5:36 left in the first half, making the score 41-0.
Harding Academy’s final score came on a 52-yard pass from Smith to Fox with 1:38 left in the half.
Rison scored three second-half touchdowns during the sportsmanship rule.
Smith completed 8 of 12 passes for 277 yards. Fox caught 3 passes for 101 yards and 3 scores. Miller, who rushed for 81 yards on 2 carries, caught 3 passes for 83 yards and a score.
