NEWPORT — There was a strange magic in the air inside the Greyhound Stadium on Friday night. The moon’s glow hidden behind the overcast sky, the occasional gust of wind that would shake the signs and make the flags snap and the howl from the crowd inside the stadium made a great scene for a Halloween story.
Harding Academy coach Neil Evans told a tale after the game against Newport. He spun a yarn about the performance of the Wildcats’ defense against the Newport Greyhounds, he said it was a better performance than the game against Melbourne.
He was right.
The Harding Academy defense led the way for the Wildcats as they cast a spell with plenty of big defensive plays against the Greyhounds and then celebrated, defeating Newport 34-3. The Wildcats clinched the 3A-2 conference title, with one more game left in the regular season.
The defensive game plan for the Wildcats was simply to pursue and surround the football, gang tackle and apply pressure to the pocket area with a relentless rush.
The defense for the Wildcats did exactly that, plus a bonus. The defense stopped the Greyhounds offense with six tackles for losses and the rush of the defensive line forced Braxton to hurry his throws and miss his receivers.
Harding Academy’s defense forced two fumbles and four interceptions.
Leading their defensive teammates, senior middle linebacker Eli Wallis, senior defensive back Lawson Brooks, with support of the entire defensive line. They were able to beat the Greyhound offensive line with some quality quickness and created no space for Newport’s quarterback Dylan Braxton or running back Jadarius Reed.
Walls intercepted two passes, his first interception he returned 40 yards and was tackled at the 1-yard line. That interception would set up the only touchdown in the first half. Walls’ second interception of the night came at the 7:46 left in the fourth quarter, when he stepped in front of a Braxton pass at the 20-yard line and he was able to run with the football untouched by the Greyhounds offense for the touchdown.
Brooks finished the game leading the Wildcats with 10 tackles, Walls made eight tackles and senior strong safety Aaron Chism recorded five tackles adding to his total of 34 tackles for the season.
In the first half, the Wildcats only allowed the Greyhounds 141 yards of total offense and just three points. Newport finished the game with 184 yards of total offense and did not get inside the 20-yard line in the entire second half.
“It is unbelievable what we did tonight,” Evans said. “It is a pretty special victory. We have a special group of assistant coaches. We also have special players and this is a special team and it is very humbling to be a part of. It is really awesome to be a part of, it is a special night.”
The play of the defense allowed the Wildcats offense to overcome the mistakes that they made and allowed junior quarterback Kade Smith to showcase his leadership skills on the field.
Smith did not give up on the offensive game plan, he kept his team mates focused and he overcame the adversity created by the Greyhound’s defense by remaining cool and calm.
“His composure was great,” Evans said about Smith. “He had some over throws early in the game and I think the wind had something to do with that. We battled through some adversity, battled through some injuries. There are some things to clean up, our exchanges are not great on offense but that is what makes this win that much more gratifying.”
The offensive game plan was to use the passing game to spread out the Greyhound defense and generate gaps so the ground game could take advantage of the natural holes produced by the spread offense.
In the first half, Harding Academy did not run the ball effectively against the Greyhound defense. Evans thought that his offense went away from the running game for a little while but the Wildcats returned to the rushing game and found some success with some sweeps around the ends.
Smith only completed 52 percent of his passes for just 84 yards. The offensive line had to contend with the Greyhounds defense quickness around the edges especially from the defensive ends that flushed Smith from the pocket.
Smith was able to run 16 times for 93 yards and scored two touchdowns, he got some help from senior running back Andrew Miller running for 94 yards and one touchdown.
Newport coach Mark Hindsley said after the game that his team played their best half of football of the season on both sides of the football against the Wildcats.
“I felt that it was a one-sided game,” Hindsley said. “I felt like we came out in the first half and played the best half that we can play, from an offense and defense standpoint. Our team is there and we have the possibility of being an explosive team.”
Harding Academy hosts Salem in the regular-season finale on Friday night at First Security Stadium.
