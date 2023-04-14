The season of dominance continued for Harding Academy as the Lady Wildcats routed Heber Springs 8-0 at the Stevens Soccer Complex on Thursday afternoon.

The Lady Wildcats took a few minutes to warm up, but the combination of senior Anna Snow to freshman Claire Citty was good for back-to-back goals, giving the 4A-North Conference leaders an early 2-0 lead starting at the ninth minute.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.