The season of dominance continued for Harding Academy as the Lady Wildcats routed Heber Springs 8-0 at the Stevens Soccer Complex on Thursday afternoon.
The Lady Wildcats took a few minutes to warm up, but the combination of senior Anna Snow to freshman Claire Citty was good for back-to-back goals, giving the 4A-North Conference leaders an early 2-0 lead starting at the ninth minute.
It was mainly a junior-varsity look in the second half for the Lady 'Cats, who were still able to control possession for the most part against a Heber team which appeared deflated after about the fourth HA goal midway through the opening half.
“It was a good game, our girls played well,” Harding Academy coach Angie Harlow said. “We possessed it well. We had a pretty physical game on Monday, so it was nice to come out here and just possess and have a little bit of fun.”
Snow took the ball deep into the right hand corner twice and crossed it over to a waiting Claire Citty, who easily converted them both times for the early lead. Katie Jones was the next Lady Wildcat to score when her high kick hit the crossbar and went in at the 28:22 mark to give Harding Academy a 3-0 lead, and the hits kept coming.
Snow got one of her own with the 13th minute when she found the back of the net from the right side, at which point the Lady Wildcats began to sub out starters. Kloey Fullerton came away with the longest shot of the night with a kick from just outside the penalty box for a 5-0 lead at the end of the 16th minute. Sub Kaolin Harr then got in on the action when she scored off a rebound kick at 23:33, and Lola Madden made it 7-0 with a kick from the right side in the 22nd minute.
Madden also scored the final goal of the night when she worked her way inside the goal box for a close-range shot with 9:24 left to play in the first half.
“That's really our team every night,” Harlow said. “Every night, there are different people who score. The MVP of the state championship game last year is my center-mid, and she is leading in scoring on corner kicks, Callie City.”
For the elder Citty, it was a quiet night for the team captain and future Bison player. She came up on three different corner-kick attempts in the first half, but Heber was able to thwart those attempts. And with the Lady Wildcats controlling possession, she had few touches in the backfield.
“She is just a leader on and off the field,” Harlow said. “She loves her teammates, she loves soccer. She's just and incredible leader, and Anna is too, both my senior captains.”
At this point, Harding Academy is in firm control of first place in the 4A-North Conference with a perfect 8-0 mark. Robinson is two games behind at 7-2, as is Brookland at 6-2 and Heber Springs in fourth at 4-4. The Lady Wildcat look poised to claim the conference title in their first year competing at the Class 4A level after winning back-to-back state titles at the 3A level.
“That's what we're hoping,” Harlow said. “That was our goal when we started. We just want to make it to state, and the top four make it, so right now, we're accomplishing that goal.”
Harding Academy will host Robinson in a North Conference game at 5 pm Monday.
