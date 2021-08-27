BALD KNOB — It was a successful debut for the two-time defending Class 3A state champions.
Harding Academy scored on every first-half possession but the final one en route to a 42-8 win over Bald Knob in the season opener Friday night at Bulldog Stadium.
Harding Academy’s only possession in the first half to not end in a touchdown came on a kneel down following a Bald Knob punt near the end of the first half.
“I thought Kade Smith, first time he’s played quarterback since the ninth grade, played well,” Harding Academy coach Neil Evans said. “What a night he had, not just rushing the ball but protecting the ball too. He did a wonderful job.”
Smith, a junior, completed 10 of 14 passes for 193 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 60 yards on nine carries. He scored touchdowns on runs of 2 and 13 yards. His touchdown passes went for 28 and 15 yards to Andrew Miller and 62 yards to Jackson Fox.
Kyle Ferrie kicked six extra points.
Miller rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.
“Andrew Miller looked like the guy we had last year,” Evans said. “He looks to be in midseason form.”
Evans was proud of his team’s defense, which allowed only 99 yards by the Bulldogs. Most of those yards came in the second half when the game was out of reach.
“The defense was stellar,” Evans said. “It was just physical. We’re still a little bit delayed getting some calls in. I think a lot of the things that didn’t go great tonight show up when you don’t get a scrimmage game.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the effort and physicality in a number of guys we got in on defense tonight.”
Bald Knob’s lone score came on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Leason Pierce to Dane Lindsey early in the fourth quarter. Pierce scored the two-point conversion.
Pierce completed 8 of 19 passes for 91 yards. He also rushed for 30 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.