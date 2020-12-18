Everything seemed to go just right for the Harding Academy Lady Wildcats on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball in a 61-19 mercy-rule victory over the Newport Lady Greyhounds on Friday night inside the Rhodes-Reaves Field House.
The Lady Wildcats came out and dominated from the opening tip, starting the quarter on a 11-0 run.
For about three minutes in the first quarter, Newport could not get across the half-court line because of the defensive pressure that Harding Academy was putting on the Lady Greyhounds.
Harding Academy had active hands, and the Lady Greyhounds were just not able to set up their half court offense.
Sophomore Calle Citty had 11 points in the first quarter, including a buzzer-beating three-point heave from just inside the half-court line.
Newport’s offense remained stagnant while the defense for Harding Academy was relentless. Only one Lady Greyhound scored in the first half.
Harding Academy going into the half had six players in the scorebook as it was a team effort to get a 43-10 lead at the half.
With the mercy rule in the entire second half, Harding Academy coach Rusty Garner started to put in subs in the middle of the third quarter.
Junior Alayla Darden in the second half made a three-point basket that got a big reaction from the Lady Wildcats’ bench. Junior Bailey Jeffrey also scored in the second half on a layup during the winding clock in the fourth quarter.
Citty finished the game with 15 points and freshman Kloey Fullerton finished with 17 points to lead all scorers.
