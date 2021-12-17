For the first time since Week 1 of the football season, the Harding Academy Wildcats are atop the Class 3A poll as voted on by the Arkansas Sports Media.
Harding Academy finished the season 13-2, defeating Prescott 47-25 in the Class 3A state championship game Dec. 11 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. The championship was the Wildcats’ third consecutive and ninth overall.
Prescott was ranked No. 1 from Week 2 until the end of the regular season. Harding Academy’s two losses were to Class 5A Valley View and Briarcrest Christian of Eads, Tennessee. The Saints finished their season 9-2.
Prescott’s only loss came to Harding Academy in the championship game.
Bryant ended the season as the overall top-ranked team as the Hornets won their fourth consecutive Class 7A state title.
Overall
1. Bryant (12-1)
2. Fayetteville (10-3)
3. Conway (9-3)
4. El Dorado (11-2)
5. Pulaski Academy (13-1)
6. North Little Rock (10-3)
7. Bentonville (8-3)
8. Joe T. Robinson (14-1)
9. Greenwood (9-4)
10. Cabot (8-4)
Class 7A
1. Bryant (12-1)
2. Fayetteville (10-3)
3. Conway (9-3)
4. North Little Rock (10-3)
5. Bentonville (8-3)
Class 6A
1. El Dorado (11-2)
2. Greenwood (9-4)
3. LR Parkview (9-4)
4. Benton (9-2)
5. Tie: Lake Hamilton (9-3)
Marion (6-7)
Class 5A
1. Pulaski Academy (13-1)
2. White Hall (11-3)
3. Greenbrier (12-1)
4. LR Christian (10-3)
5. Nettleton (11-1)
Class 4A
1. Joe T. Robinson (14-1)
2. Shiloh Christian (13-2)
3. Arkadelphia (10-4)
4. Warren (11-2)
5. Stuttgart (11-2)
Class 3A
1. Harding Academy (13-2)
2. Prescott (14-1)
3. McGehee (13-1)
4. Booneville (12-2)
5. Hoxie (11-1)
Class 2A
1. McCrory (12-1)
2. Fordyce (10-3)
3. Clarendon (9-3)
4. Des Arc (10-3)
5. Poyen (8-5)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.