The Harding Academy Wildcats and Lady Wildcats opened the soccer season with wins against Brookland on Thursday night.
The Lady Wildcats, the defending Class 3A state champions, won 3-1.
They led 1-0 at halftime.
Anna Snow scored twice. Nora Henderson added a goal. Kloey Fullerton assisted on all three goals.
In the boys match, Harding Academy won 4-0 after leading 2-0 at halftie.
Ryan McGaha scored three goals for the Wildcats. Graham Smith added another.
Kyle Ferrie, Jackson Fox and Jacob Wade each had an assist.
Bald Knob baseball
Bald Knob lost its baseball opener to Southside Batesville 11-3 on Thursday.
Bald Knob’s Hunter DeFlorian pitched three innings and surrendered three runs while striking out 8. He allowed no walks.
The Bulldogs had only four hits on the game.
They played Tuckerman on Friday after deadline.
Bald Knob softball
Bald Knob opened the softball season with a 9-3 loss to DeWitt.
Senior pitcher Madyson Shoebottom had to leave the game in the top of the third after hyper extending her knee with the Lady Bulldogs ahead 3-0.,
The Lady Bulldogs have only 12 players on the roster and finished the game with 9 because of several injuries.
Harding Academy baseball
The Harding Academy Wildcats baseball team, the defending Class 3A state championship, are 4-0 on the season after wins over Jacksonville in a doubleheader, Atkins and Crowley’s Ridge.
In a 10-0 win over Jacksonville in the first game of the doubleheader, Kyler Hoover and Chris Anderson had 3 hits apiece.
Kade Smith allowed only 2 hits while striking out 11 in 4 innings of work.
In 18-8 win over Jacksonville, Hoover and Smith had 3 hits a piece.
Gavin Alveti pitched 3 innings to get the win. He struck out 8 while giving up only 3 hits and 5 runs.
In a 19-0 win over Atkins, Harding Academy had only 3 hits — one each by Trenton Hall, Andrew Miler and Kanyan Harris.
Jadyn Wilhite got the win, allowing only 1 hit in three innings of work. He struck out 3.
In a 13-2 win over Crowley’s Ridge, Smith had 3 hits, including a home run. Anderson also had 3 hits.
Hoover pitched three innings. He gave up 1 hit while striking out 2.
