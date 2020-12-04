Harding Academy’s 28-point first quarter led by four touchdowns by Andrew Miller allowed the Wildcats to cruise into the semifinals of the 3A State Playoffs by defeating Booneville 52-21 on Friday night at First Security Stadium.
The Bearkats started the first quarter with the ball on their 25-yard line. With 10:58 left in the quarter, quarterback Randon Ray ran 77 yards for a early Booneville touchdown. The extra point was good to give the Bearkats a 7-0 lead.
Harding Academy ran its way down the field literally, only having one pass play on the drive. With 8:26 left in the first quarter, the Wildcats responded with points of their own on a 5-yard touchdown run from Miller. Kicker Kyle Ferrie made the extra point to tie the game 7-7.
The Harding Academy defense started to figure out the Booneville defense on the next drive.
“The credit goes to our scout team players,” Harding Academy coach Neal Evans said, “this week in practice to give us a look of their flexbone offense, which is really good and really tough to simulate.”
A pass interference penalty kept the drive alive for Booneville and got the Bearkats on the Wildcats’ side of the field to face a third-and-11 on the 44.
Ray bobbled the snap on the third-down play, though, and threw it to the stands. A flag was thrown for an intentional grounding and the Wildcats got the ball back in excellent field possession.
With 4:15 left in the first quarter, Miller made his presence felt again on a 57-yard touchdown run on the first play after the punt. Ferrie’s extra point was good and Harding Academy took its first lead 14-7.
“We have got a big offensive line, especially for Harding Academy,” offensive lineman Elijah Swindle said. “Historically, we have had smaller linemen, but this year we’ve got really big guys who really love to play this game. We really love to rack up the pancakes. We are physical and we are completely fine with other people taking the credit for it, too.”
Booneville went on a quick three-and-out on the next drive and Harding Academy’s defense was swarming the ball with nothing fooling it.
Miller was again a dominating force on the Wildcats’ drive. He caught a pass for 15 yards, then with 2:08 left in the first quarter, Miller ran for a 41-yard touchdown. The extra point was good and Harding extended the lead to 21-7 .
Booneville now behind by 14 abandoned the triple option and started to throw but was not able to do so.
Harding Academy got the ball back again near the 50-yard line near the end of the first quarter.
With zeroes on the clock in the first quarter, Miller added to his already impressive game with a 30-yard touchdown run. The extra point was good and at the end of a long first quarter, the score was 28-7 Harding Academy.
On the second pass from Booneville in the game, Ty Dugger intercepted the ball and gave the ball back to the Wildcats on the Bearkats’ 47.
However, Harding Academy fumbled on the drive and Booneville recovered on its 20-yard line.
After the Bearkats faced a fourth-and-3 and could not convert, it took one play for Harding Academy to score.
With 5:14 left in the second quarter, Miller scored on a 26-yard touchdown run. The extra point was good and the Wildcats lead grew to 35-7.
Booneville showed signs of life on a 2-yard touchdown run from Ray with 1:40. The extra point was good and the Bearcats cut into the lead 35-14.
The Wildcats responded in a big way with a 59-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Caden Sipe to Dugger with 1:04 left in the half. The extra point was good and Harding Academy took back the dominant lead 42-14 going into the half.
“I’m prepared to do what I need to every weekend,” Sipe said. “If that means the O-line is going to tear them up and Andrew is going to get all the yards. I’m perfectly fine with that. If that’s what’s going to get us to state, I don’t mind one bit. I’ll always be prepared if I need to be more involved and I think I can be more involved, but if I don’t need to be, then things are going well.”
On the opening kickoff of the second half, the Bearkats attempted an onside kick that was not successful and it gave the Wildcats excellent field position.
It didn’t take long for Harding Academy to put the game out of reach. With 11:13 left, a 52-yards screen play and Ferrie’s extra point made the lead 49-14.
The mercy rule was in effect at this point.
