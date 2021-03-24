Despite a hard-luck loss to Murfreesboro on Tuesday, Harding Academy baseball coach Alex Smith was encouraged by his pitching staff.
The Wildcats fell to 3-3 with a 1-0 loss to the Rattlers at Wiggins Field. Both teams threw a no-hitter. Harding used six pitchers: Levi Lang, Kade Smith, Jadyn Wilhite, Gavin Alveit, Cooper Welch and Caden Pryor. The Wildcats combined to strike out 12 in seven innings of work.
“Caden is a left-handed sophomore,” Smith said of Pryor, who gave up the go-ahead run on a balk. “For the next three years, he is going to be able to help us out. I saw some really good things out of him today. It was an unfortunate balk that cost us the only run of the game. I told him I was proud of him, and that I’m so encouraged from what I saw on the mound from him today.”
With one out, Murfreesboro’s Gavin Rawls walked and went to second on a walk to Kade Caldwell. Rawls went to third on a stolen base and scored on Pryor’s balk.
The Rattlers are 9-2 on the season.
“Murfreesboro is a really good ball club,” Smith said. “If you look at their record, they have won a lot of games, and they have gotten to play a lot of games. They have played 11 to our six. It was a great baseball game.”
Harding Academy had a chance to tie in the bottom of the seventh. With two outs, Cooper Welch reached on an error but was stranded at first base to end the game.
Welch reached three times in the game. He walked in both the third and fifth innings. He advanced to second on a passed ball in the fifth but was stranded at second to end the frame.
Harding Academy’s best scoring chance came in the bottom of the fourth. Wilhite was hit by a pitch to start the frame. He went to second on an error. He was caught stealing between third and home for the third out of the inning.
Smith said he used six pitchers because of a tournament at Mayflower this weekend. The Wildcats will play Star City at 5:30 p.m.
“I did not want to wear any pitcher out,” Smith said. “I didn’t want to overuse anybody. So we threw six different pitchers, and everybody was about 15-20 pitches a piece. It sets us up really good going into this weekend.”
(0) comments
