LITTLE ROCK — Junior place kicker Kyle Ferrie, is a weapon that Harding Academy coach Neil Evans is glad to have, and that he does not mind seeing the powerful left foot and leg in action.
The weather cooperated for Ferrie. The direction of the wind out of the northwest came into War Memorial Stadium between 15-20 mile per hour as Ferrie kicked the ball through the end zone and that helped the Wildcats to beat Prescott 47-25 to win the Class 3A state championship.
Before the game started, Ferrie marched out of the locker room with his Harding Academy teammates through the tunnel out onto the epic green turf of War Memorial Stadium to face the blustery wind.
With Ferrie, sophomore long snapper Jack Citty and senior holder and wide receiver Jackson Fox looked up at the flags at the top of the north scoreboard saw the flags popping and snapping in the wind, they looked at each othe and said something to each other followed with a nod — then they went to work.
Ferrie opened up the scoring of the game when he was good from 27 yards, the ball was kicked with authority and traveled through the uprights.
Ferrie kicked off the football nine times with eight touchbacks, which spotted the ball at the 20-yard line.
Prescott coach Brian Glass said after the game, that Ferrie was one of the players that the Curly Wolves prepared for as he watched three punts in warm ups sail 55 yards and fall into the south end zone seats.
“The kicker is the guy we feared the most,” Glass said. “Even against the wind he was kicking them into the end zone. He did leave one short and we were able to return that one and got pretty good field position.”
In the first quarter, Ferrie brought 2,612 football fans inside the historical stadium to the edge of their seats. They watched him hit the ball for a 59-yard field goal attempt. It was on line, and it looked like the wind would carry the ball but the football fell short and bounced under and brushed against the crossbar.
Evans said that Ferrie's ability to put the football into the end zone is a weapon that has shown up all year.
“The field goals were big, and they felt big when the game was tight,” Evans said. “Making teams go 80-yards every time is significant. At the end of the game the opposition coach has something to say so it is significant as much as I think that it is.”
In addition to his field goals and kickoffs, Ferrie is also the punter. He mishandled a snap and had to hurry off a kick in the second quarter and was still able to boom it 39 yards.
