Harding Academy kicker/punter Kyle Ferrie is going to be a Bulldog.
Ferrie verbally committed to play for Mississippi State University in Starkville, Miss., during a recent social media post. Ferrie is listed as the top kicker in Arkansas and one of the best in the nation.
“Mississippi State has been my dream school my whole life,” Ferrie said. “I’ve always known that is where I wanted to go. I grew up here in Searcy as a Mississippi State fan. I’ve been to Starkville so many times I can’t even count. It just been my dream school forever. It’s been a lifelong goal to go to MSU.”
His offer from Mississippi State is for a preferred walk-on.
“They wait and once you earn the job, you’re immediately put on scholarship,” Ferrie said. “They are one of the few schools who will put four specialists on scholarship. It is a really big deal, not only to me, but to my family, friends, coaches, teammates and school.
“Harding Academy doesn’t produce many D1 athletes, especially in football. We are just a really small school with around 50 kids a grade, so everyone knows everyone. Getting to represent my family, school and the city of Searcy at the SEC level is a huge honor for me, and I’m humbled by it.”
Ferrie said he visited several schools, including Arkansas, Oklahoma and Baylor.
“If I could have played for any one of them, I would have been stoked,” Ferrie said. “They were all top-tier fantastic programs with even better people.”
As a junior, Ferrie scored 117 points. He was 78 for 81 on extra points and 13 for 17 on field goal attempts. His long was 41 yards.
Kickoff off, Ferrie had 100 touchbacks in 112 attempts. On punts, he averaged 43.4 yards per kick on 28 attempts.
Ferrie started kicking a football in June 2020.
“It was an interesting start to my journey for sure,” Ferrie said. “But I have loved every second of it and so glad I gave it a try. It hasn’t been an easy road. I’ve put in a lot of work, but every minute has been worth it.”
Ferrie has attended kicking camps all across the United States.
“My whole life, I thought I would play soccer in college, and hopefully go pro,” he said. “Growing up, that was my goal. Then two years ago, I kicked a football and went to my first ranking camp about a year and half ago, and came away as the No. 8 ranked kicker in America and that put me on my path to where I am today.”
In addition to playing football at Harding Academy, Ferrie plays soccer, basketball and golf. He was the most valuable player of the 2022 Class 3A state soccer tournament when the Wildcats won the state championship.
Ferrie has been a valuable weapon for the Wildcats.
“To know I can impact the game at such an overlooked position, especially in high school, is such an amazing feeling,” he said. “Knowing that my coaches trust me 100 percent, that gives me all the confidence in the world. I’m not perfect by any means, but it’s nice to be able to try to perfect my craft and impact the game as much as I can.”
