Harding Academy junior Calle Citty scored her 1,000th career point during the Lady Wildcats’ 64-32 win over Riverview on Tuesday night at the Riverview Activity Center.
Harding Academy is now 14-4 overall and 7-1 in the 3A-2 conference. Riverview is 4-13.
Citty finished with a game-high 17 points in the victory. Sarah Davis scored a career-high 16 Kloey Fullerton had 13. Addie Neal, Jama Akpanudo and Camryn Sivia had 3 points each. Raquel Webb and McKenney Sheffield scored 2 apiece.
Makayla Hale led Riverview with 14 points. Christa Bradley had 9. Jonna Nicholson had 7. Hannah Parrish added 2.
Harding Academy led 17-7 after one quarter and 32-18 at halftime. The Lady Wildcats put the game away in the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Raiders 17-8.
Riverview RaidersThe Riverview Raiders avenged a loss to Harding Academy from 5 days earlier by beating the Wildcats 48-37 at the Riverview Activity Center on Tuesday night.
Harding Academy beat Riverview on Thursday at Harris Gym.
Harding Academy led 8-7 after one quarter and 18-17 at halftime.
The Raiders outscored the Wildcats 13-7 in the third quarter and 17-10 in the fourth quarter to get the win over the defending Class 3A state champions.
Trigg Rodgers led Riverview with 10 points. RJ McCall and Hunter Morris had 9 points each. Tadrian Baker scored 8. Oquieah Earl had 7. Scoring 2 each were Joseph Williams and Carter Blackmon.
Kyle Ferrie led Harding Academy with 11 points. Kade Smith had 8. Sikan Akpanudo had 7. Jackson Fox scored 4. Landon Koch had 3. Scoring 2 each were Levi Mercer and Wyatt Simmons.
White County Central Lady Bears
White County Central lost to Melbourne 61-17 on Tuesday night.
Gabriella Hancock led White County Central with 5 points. Destiny Clark and Kalista Altom had 4 points each. Kyra Cude and Makali Altom had 2 points each.
