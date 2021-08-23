The first Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll was released Monday afternoon.
The only area school represented was Harding Academy, which is ranked first in Class 3A.
The two-time defending Class 3A state champions received 13 first-place votes.
Prescott, which is ranked second, received six first-place votes. McGehee, which is ranked third, received one first-place vote. Rounding out the top five are 4. Newport and 5. Booneville.
Searcy received one vote in Class 6A. Greenwood is the top-ranked team, followed by 2. Lake Hamilton, 3. Benton, 4. Jonesboro and 5. Little Rock Parkview.
Shiloh Christian is the top ranked team in Class 4A, followed by 2. Stuttgart, 3. Warren, 4. Joe T. Robinson, and 5. Arkadelphia.
In Class 2A, Des Arc is ranked No. 1. Two-time defending champion Fordyce is second, followed by 3. Junction City, 4. Bigelow and 5. Clarendon.
Pulaski Academy is the top-ranked team in Class 5A. The Bruins are followed by 2. Little Rock Christian, 3. Wynne, 4. Harrison and 5. Hot Springs Lakeside.
Bryant is No. 1 in Class 7A, followed by 2. Bentonville, 3. Conway, 4. Cabot and 5. North Little Rock.
