I guess I was in the right place at the right time. Five state championships in a single school year proves that.
When I became sports editor of The Daily Citizen, I knew Harding Academy’s athletic programs were usually pretty good, especially in football and baseball. The football team had just won its second consecutive state championship when I took over a month later. However, I shot the title game for The Daily Citizen so I feel some connection to that title.
Once basketball season rolled around, I got to know Harding Academy boys’ basketball coach Brad Francis and his assistant Trey Jameson. Both are outstanding coaches and even better men. I consider them to be friends.
Once again, I was in the right place at the right time.
After a dismal showing in the 3A-2 district tournament, the Wildcats got on a roll and swept the regional title then went 4-0 in the state tournament, defeating Mayflower to win the school’s second basketball title and second state title this school year.
While covering baseball and softball this spring, track and soccer kind of slipped past me. But for some reason, I wasn’t surprised when I heard that the Harding Academy girls track team won the Class 3A state track title. I texted girls basketball coach and softball coach Rusty Garner to get track coach Kelsie Turley’s phone number so I could do a followup story on her squad and what they accomplished.
It was a pleasure talking to Coach Turley. She gave me the lowdown on how her team did so well. Harding Academy won the championship with 114.5 points. Ashdown was second with 70 points. That was impressive.
But what was even more impressive is that Coach Turley was talking about how she wanted her athletes, who also played soccer, to get a double state championship in both sports, especially since football and boys basketball had already won state titles.
Baseball was next but we’ll get back to that one.
Both girls and boys soccer had a chance to win state titles this past weekend in Benton. The boys came up short, losing to Green Forrest 2-0. However, the girls completed their task of getting two state titles for their side, defeating Green Forrest 6-2.
As I had said earlier, soccer had slipped past me. However, I went back to the well, and asked Coach Garner for the soccer coaches’ phone numbers. Both Coach Caleb Hall and Angie Harlow were gracious with their time and never wavered from wanting to help me.
When the Lady Wildcats soccer team scored late in the first half against Green Forrest, I knew it was just a matter of time before Harding Academy captured its second girls state title this year but also a state title in only its third year of program existence. That says a lot about the athletes who play soccer at Harding Academy.
Now to baseball. Head coach Alex Smith and assistant coach Shane Fullerton, who is also athletic director at Harding Academy, have become good friends to me. They are always willing to help me out with any information I need.
The first game I covered in person this year, Harding Academy lost 1-0 in a double no-hitter with Murfreesboro. In fact, Harding Academy was 4-5 on the season after losing to Lonoke in the Mayflower tournament in mid-March. That would be the last game the Wildcats would lose.
That started a string of 20 consecutive wins, which culminated in winning the state title last Friday, beating Walnut Ridge in the title game.
When Harding Academy started the win streak, I told Coach Smith to keep sending me the scorebook even if I’m not at the game covering it. The last thing you want to do is mess with a winning streak. He agreed and we both laughed as I referenced a line from Bull Durham.
And lastly, with Harding Academy’s boys winning the triple crown of football, basketball and baseball, two athletes will be receiving three state championship rings for the 2020-21 school year. They are baseball MVP Kade Smith and Eli Wallis. What an accomplishment for these two great young men.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.