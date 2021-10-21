Harding Academy junior golfer Jack-Henry Wise improved his score from one year to the next in the Arkansas High School Boys Overall Golf Tournament.
A year ago, Wise shot 84 during the tournament at Pleasant Valley Country Club in Little Rock. This year, Wise shot a 4-over-par 76, which tied him for third place. The event was held again at Pleasant Valley Country Club last week.
Rhett South of Farmington won the tournament, shooting 73. Andrew Payne of Little Rock Catholic shot 75. Also shooting 76 were Aiden Mayfield of Emerson, Roby Cooper of Melbourne and Luke Hanson of Maumelle Charter.
Wise won the Class 3A state championship this season.
“I played well at the Class 3A state championship,” Wise said. “It was a lot of fun. At the Overall, the course was really nice, and I enjoyed it, but I could have finished better.”
Wise said he missed a few short putts.
“But I was hitting my driver really well,” he said.
During his round, Wise had three birdies, five bogies and one double bogey.
Harding Academy coach Caleb Hall said Wise started the round strong.
“After 13 holes, he was 2-under-par,” Hall said. “He had been playing so consistently. Luke Hanson was really pushing him. He then had several bogeys toward the end, that I know, made him feel upset about his Overall performance. I think he still played really really well.”
Wise has been playing golf since he was young but said he started taking it more seriously the summer before his freshman season.
“I just enjoy getting better, and I enjoy the mental part of golf,” Wise said. “I just like the game.”
Wise said he has to work hard at golf.
“I just enjoy playing,” he said.
Some of Wise’s strengths include putting and driving.
Wise said the expectations are high for the Harding Academy golf team next year as all the players this year were underclassmen.
“Hopefully, we can win state next year,” he said. “And hopefully, three of our team members can go to the Overall next year.”
Wise is also a member of the Harding Academy boys basketball team, which is the defending Class 3A state champions.
“It’s going to be a fun season,” Wise said of basketball.
