wildcats

A host of Lady Wildcats go up for a defensive rebound in a clogged lane full of Searcy players during Harding Academy’s 44-40 victory over their hometown rival in the opening round of the Badger Holiday Classic on Wednesday.

 Jason King | sports@thedailycitizen.com

BEEBE — Tournament implications took a back seat to good old-fashioned rivalry in the opening round of the Badger Holiday Classic as Harding Academy held on for dear life in a 44-40 victory over Searcy at Badger Sports Arena on Wednesday.

The Lady Wildcats (8-4) let a comfortable 36-22 lead in the fourth quarter slip as the Lady Lions gave them their best shot late. Searcy closed the gap to within three points inside of two minutes, but Harding managed the clock effectively and got a big defensive rebound in the final 12 seconds from senior Calle Citty to seal it.

