BEEBE — Tournament implications took a back seat to good old-fashioned rivalry in the opening round of the Badger Holiday Classic as Harding Academy held on for dear life in a 44-40 victory over Searcy at Badger Sports Arena on Wednesday.
The Lady Wildcats (8-4) let a comfortable 36-22 lead in the fourth quarter slip as the Lady Lions gave them their best shot late. Searcy closed the gap to within three points inside of two minutes, but Harding managed the clock effectively and got a big defensive rebound in the final 12 seconds from senior Calle Citty to seal it.
Harding Academy was not able to advance to the championship finals after running into a tough Vilonia team in Thursday’s semifinal round and lost to the Eagles 56-39.
“Tonight, I thought we battled our tails off in the first half,” Lady Wildcats coach Rusty Garner said after the Vilonia game. “We took a bunch of shots we really liked. We didn’t make them, but we were in it. Second half, we didn’t get as good a shot, and Vilonia made a bunch of them, and it just kind of gets away from you a little bit.”
The Beebe gym was at 80 percent capacity on a Wednesday afternoon for the first-round matchup between the Lady Wildcats and crosstown rival Lady Lions. The crowd remained raucous for both sides throughout the contest, and the student sections, who happened to be side-by-side in the same set of bleachers, competed to chant louder than the other in an atmosphere which inspired both teams to play hard, and in some cases, very physical.
Citty led the Lady Wildcats with 16 points with 9 points from senior McKenney Sheffield. Eva Abraham finished with 8 points.
“Credit Beebe for putting us together,” Garner said. “It’s good for the gate to put Searcy and Harding together. Both teams had great student sections and great fans. Our game was a four-point game, the boys’ game was a four-point game, so I think everybody should have left here pretty entertained. Searcy’s got a good ball club. The point guard (Chip Johnson) is a really nice hand, and they’ve got a bunch of good pieces around her. I thought we were outstanding on the boards, and I thought we had made enough plays that we would be okay, but we would have liked to put it away earlier.”
Against Vilonia, Eva Abraham led the Lady Wildcats with 15 points. Citty added 8 points and Sheffield had 6 points for Harding Academy. The Lady ‘Cats took on host Beebe in the final day of tournament play Friday afternoon after our deadlines.
HA Boys
Wild success in football at the 3A/4A level has its consequences when it comes to basketball season as the Harding Academy Wildcats are still trying to find their basketball legs. The Wildcats lost a close 54-50 heartbreaker to local rival Searcy on Wednesday in the first round of the Badger Holiday Classic, and fell 59-31 to Little Rock Southwest Thursday morning in the consolation round. The Wildcats, now 2-3, defeated Palestine Wheatley in a 72-29 blowout Friday on the final day of the tournament.
“I don’t feel like what happened today is who we are,” Wildcats coach Trey Jameson said after the loss to Southwest. “I thought yesterday, we competed really hard and got after it. That was a great atmosphere; just a really fun environment and Searcy’s a good team. There’s a lot of stuff we did well, but it’s still very early for us. We’ve had five practices, and now we’ve played four games, so we just have to get in there and practice. There’s plenty of time, and we keep telling our kids we are building to be playing at our best when it comes conference tournament time.”
