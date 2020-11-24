After all the food has been eaten and the family time has been shared, the Harding Academy Wildcats will look to get back to business quickly when they play the Jessieville Lions on Friday at Harding University’s First Security Field in the 3A state playoffs.
This game will be the first for the Wildcats in three weeks after not having to play the wildcard week and then winning by forfeit against Smackover due to COVID-19.
The Lions come into this game the more warm of the two teams having played last week in a winning effort on the road against Harrisburg in a high-scoring affair that ended 60-53.
Jessieville quarterback Carson Hair went 8 for 9 passing in last week’s game for 169 yards and 3 touchdowns. The Lions were able to move the ball through the air and on the ground against Harrisburg, but judging by the final score neither team’s defense could really stop the other’s offense.
That could be a key for the Wildcats on Friday.
Jessieville comes into this game the fifth seed in the 3A-5 Conference with a record of 7-4 overall and 4-3 in conference.
Harding Academy is the defending 3A state champion and the No. 1 seed in the 3A-2 Conference with a record 8-0 overall and 4-0 in conference. The Wildcats are looking to repeat what they did last year.
The winner of the game Friday will go on to the quarterfinals to play the winner of Booneville or Osceola.
Osceola will host Booneville and will look to make it to the quarterfinals to set up the possibility of a rematch with Harding Academy from the 3A state football championships from last year. Harding Academy defeated Osceola 51-26 in 2019.
The Wildcats are not looking past a very good and dangerous Jessieville team, however.
“It should be a great matchup of two great offenses and quarterbacks,” Harding Academy head coach Neil Evans said. “[We’re] excited to be playing at home.”
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
