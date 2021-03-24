The Harding Academy Wildcats football team received the fruits of its labor Wednesday during a ring ceremony at First Security Stadium.
The Wildcats, who won the Class 3A state championship in December, beating McGehee 71-44 in the title game, received their state championship rings in front of students and parents.
“Today marks a lot of sacrifice, a lot of strain, a lot of struggle and a lot of difficulty,” Harding Academy coach Neil Evans said. “This ring symbolizes a state championship. These guys and the people involved know there is a lot more that goes into a championship than just simply looking at the scoreboard at the end of the game.
“It’s very fulfilling to be able to hand them this, and it will be with them forever, and for us to be able to celebrate the grit they showed throughout this year. It’s a pretty special day.”
The state championship came during the middle of a worldwide pandemic that caused games to be canceled at times during the season because of COVID-19 outbreaks.
“Obviously, we played through history,” Evans said. “We’ll always be able to look back on our time together through the 2020 football season, and realize that not only did we have a great football season but the strain was just that much more.”
Evans said so much of the strain was managing the week-to-week processes.
“The fear of not having a game and not playing, whether it be us or someone else … it’s just managing that,” Evans said.
Several players on the football team also won a state championship last week in basketball.
“We’ve got some really good families here,” Evans said. “We’ve got kids who have a high standard for themselves and a high standard from their families. I think that’s embodied there. I don’t think it’s any secret that our basketball team was certainly not the most talented team this year but found a way to win, which is really cool because it puts their character, almost their non-measurable intangibles, on display. I think you saw it with basketball.
“I’m not saying that we weren’t talented in football the last two years, but to go about it the way we have and to do it with the consistency we have is a reflection of the heart and character of our players.”
