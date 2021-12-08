While the Harding Academy Wildcats would love to win their third consecutive state championship Saturday when they play Prescott for the Class 3A state championship at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.
“I think it’s fun to talk about now,” Harding Academy coach Neil Evans said. “I and the players, that is not what we are going to remember. If we win three in a row, will it be something we talk about? Will it be a neat bragging point to kids and grandkids? Yes. But what will actually matter is, when this thing is over, win or lose, will be the relationships that are formed, how I make the players feel. Did they know that I loved them. Did they know they were enough. Did they know that it is so much more than winning or losing.
“I think I’m getting paid to try to keep that in perspective, because everywhere I turn, everywhere they turn, somebody is trying to measure a win and a loss. Certainly, that is part of this. But it’s not the part.”
The Wildcats have won eight state championships in 11 title-game appearances in school history. They’ve never won three in a row.
Evans said at this point in the season there is no reason to change their approach when it comes to undefeated Prescott.
“Every team requires a tweak in a plan, preparing for something you’ve not seen, or exploit things that are unique to them,” Evans said. “The blueprint is the same – continue to have tremendous practices, preparing well, taking care of our bodies. All of that remains the same. I think a lot of teams get themselves in trouble, trying to do too much because you are playing for a state championship. So, when you make something more than it actually is and it causes you to get out of your element, that is something you do not want to do.”
Harding Academy is led offensively by senior running back Andrew Miller, who has rushed for 1,557 yards on 170 carries. He’s scored a team-high 28 touchdowns. Junior quarterback Kade Smith has thrown for 2,657 yards and 24 touchdowns with only five interceptions .
This year’s senior class at Harding Academy has always ended its season at War Memorial Stadium. That does not go unnoticed by Evans.
“That part is unbelievable,” he said. “We are living in history as players and coaches right now. These guys have written a story for themselves that I don’t think any of us ever saw coming. They were certainly solid in junior high. I don’t think anyone could have predicted the way it has gone.”
Evans spoke highly of the Curly Wolves.
“You look at Prescott and there is no weaknesses,” he said. “They are so fast on defense. They are multiple on defense. They do a good job of mixing up fronts and mixing up pressures. They are very disciplined on defense.
“They are dynamic on offense. They’ve got playmakers all over the field. They distribute the ball over the field.”
Prescott is led by quarterback Carston Pool, who has thrown for 2,636 yards and 30 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. The Curly Wolves lost their leading rusher, Jaylen Hobson to a broken leg early in their quarterfinal win over Newport. Hopson had rushed for 1,870 yards ad 30 touchdowns prior to the injury.
Prescott coach Brian Glass was complimentary of the Wildcats.
“They’ve got a great program,” he said. “We fell victim to them a couple of years ago when they had the first of this run,” referring to the Wildcats’ 42-21 win in the 2019 state semifinals.
“Some of these guys were on that team,” Glass said. “We’re excited about the challenge of playing them in the championship game.”
Glass said Harding Academy’s offense is a challenge.
“They’ve got a great running back and a great quarterback,” Glass said. “They’ve got solid receivers and a physical offensive line. They present a challenge.”
