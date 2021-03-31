MAYFLOWER — Harding Academy had some chances of taking third place last weekend in the Pinkett-Mezza Invitational Baseball Tournament, but as the rain fell onto the chalk lines and the lines faded away, so did the the thought of winning against Lonoke.
Lonoke found a way to pull out the victory in the bottom of the eighth inning and left the field with a 13-12 victory over Harding Academy.
In the seventh inning, the Wildcats just needed one more out to end the game, but a play that was called from the bench by Harding Academy coach Alex Smith trying to catch the Jackrabbits napping on the base paths did not work.
Instead, relief pitcher Eli Wallis went to execute the play but there was nobody covering third base. Wallis tried to stop the motion but the ball slipped from his hand and into the air through the raindrops, falling between left field and third base. The Jackrabbits tied the score when Christian Cooper crossed the plate to send the game into extra innings.
“We were trying to catch them off guard with a pick-off at third,” Smith said. “We got a little bit crossed up with our signs. You live and you learn, I was OK with taking that chance. Maybe this chance it didn’t work out but maybe doing it now causes it to work some other time.”
Harding Academy opened up the game and scored four runs against Lonoke and it gave Wildcats starting pitcher sophomore Caden Pryor a cushion as he took the mound.
In the bottom of the eighth inning, Smith placed the baseball into the hands of freshman Christian Cox and he went to work getting used to the rain, the wet mound and the pressure of the baseball game.
Cox worked hard. Je had two out in the eighth inning but he had also walked two and hit two batters before giving up the game-ending run.
The two pitching staffs combined for a total of 18 walks and eight batters hit by errand pitches but the Wildcats did manage to get 18 hits off the Jackrabbits pitching.
Harding Academy was led by Christian Anderson, who was 3 of 4 against Lonoke and knocked in four runs for the Wildcats.
“It was a classical high school baseball game where both teams swung the bats well and hit a lot of balls in play,” Lonoke coach Bryan Eagle said. “We gave up a six spot there but our kids didn’t quit and their kids never stopped either. I know that they used a lot of their pitching in the tournament. It was about who was going to make that final play and it happened to be us.”
“I am so proud to be a Wildcat. Our guys were so relentless our guys never quit whether we were behind or at bat, and we had to fight back even if they were 0-2 in the count,” Smith said. “It was guys on the mound that had never pitched for us or a guy in right field that dropped a ball but he didn’t pout he picked up the ball and threw out a kid at second base. I am so stinking proud of our guys tonight.”
