Harding Academy entered its no-more-excuses era without the need for one as the Wildcats controlled the tempo from the second quarter on to down cross-county rival Bald Knob 70-51 at Harris Gym on Tuesday in a 3A-6 Conference game.
The Wildcats (3-3, 2-1 conf.) trailed 18-15 at the end of the first quarter before taking over midway through the second. The Bulldogs (6-8, 1-4) shot strong early on, but hit a second-quarter dry spell which lasted nearly five minutes. By that time, the hosts had taken over the lead and went into halftime up 32-26.
Bald Knob was able to stay within striking distance until 2:33 remaining when HA senior Kayden Swindle converted a 4-point play off a trey and free throw to give the Wildcats a 61-47 lead and knock the final breath out of the Bulldogs.
“That's a really good win for us,” Harding Academy head coach Trey Jameson said. “They are a good team. We actually talked before the game and said that part of our season is over. We can't give the 'it's early' or 'we're just out of football', we can't give that excuse anymore because nobody cares. We just have to go out there and play hard. I thought we really did. I thought the press created some problems for them, and we hit some big shots, too.”
The second quarter started out Bald Knob's way when senior guard Michael Knight sank a three to give the Bulldogs a 21-15 lead. Endy McGalliard answered back for the 'Cats with a three-point basket before Micah Story drove the lane for two to keep BK ahead 23-18 with 6:32 left to play in the half.
The turning point for the Wildcats came at the 4:46 mark when junior Luv Patel hit a three, and followed that seconds later with a shot off the glass to tie the game at 23. Kyler Hoover then gave Harding its first lead with a three-point basket with 3:16 remaining to make it 28-23.
Swindle led the Wildcats with 19 points while Patel was close behind with 18 points. Wyatt Simmons had 11 points for Harding Academy and McGalliard finished with 8 points. For Bald Knob, Story led with 17 points while Knight added 15 points, all off three-point shots. Landon Gilmore added 8 points for the Bulldogs.
Swindle scored the majority of his game-high 19 points as the result of a strong outside shooting game, hitting from long distance five separate times.
“He's a golfer,” Jameson said of Swindle. “He's a non-football kid, which we don't have many of those. I'm so proud of him. He didn't get to play a whole lot last year as a junior, but this year, really put it on himself to be in the gym a lot. He's really turned into a good shooter. As a coach, it's always good to see the kids you know have put the work in to get rewarded on the court, and I've seen it so far this year. One of the perks of not playing football is that you can be in the gym a little more in the fall, and he took full advantage of that.”
The Wildcats will play at Pangburn tomorrow night while Bald Knob will play at Episcopal.
