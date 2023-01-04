Koch

Harding Academy's Landon Koch guards Bald Knob sophomore Jaiven Smith during the Wildcats' 70-51 victory over the Bulldogs Tuesday night in Searcy.

 Jason King | sports@thedailycitizen.com

Harding Academy entered its no-more-excuses era without the need for one as the Wildcats controlled the tempo from the second quarter on to down cross-county rival Bald Knob 70-51 at Harris Gym on Tuesday in a 3A-6 Conference game.

The Wildcats (3-3, 2-1 conf.) trailed 18-15 at the end of the first quarter before taking over midway through the second. The Bulldogs (6-8, 1-4) shot strong early on, but hit a second-quarter dry spell which lasted nearly five minutes. By that time, the hosts had taken over the lead and went into halftime up 32-26.

