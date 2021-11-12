Harding Academy coach Neil Evans said he was concerned about West Fork’s flexbone offense coming into the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs. Those concerns were unfounded early in the game.
Harding Academy senior Ryan McGaha scored three defensive touchdowns in the first 2 minutes and 22 seconds as the Wildcats rolled to a 56-6 win over the Tigers on Friday at First Security Stadium.
“Any time you can get an offense to put the ball on the ground and turn it over, you’ve got good things going,” Harding Academy coach Neil Evans said. “It was pretty special. I’ve never been a part of anything like that like I was tonight, defensively. That goes to our players.
“The coaches put together the plan. But for them to go out and execute it like that, and for them to trust us in practice like they do, it just says a lot about the character of our players. It was a pretty remarkable night, defensively.”
On the second play from scrimmage, McGaha took the ball away from a West Fork player and returned the ball 15 yards for a touchdown with 11:26 left in the first quarter. Kyle Ferrie kicked the first of eight extra points.
A few moments later, West Fork quarterback Timothy Howerton fumbled the ball, and Harding Academy’s Cooper Welch recovered it at the West Fork 15. Two plays later, Harding Academy’s Kyler Hoover scored on a 2-yard run to give the Wildcats a 14-0 lead.
On West Fork’s next possession, McGaha intercepted a pitch and returned it 15 yards for a touchdown with 9:48 left in the first quarter.
Ten seconds later, McGaha returned an interception 26 yards for a touchdown to give the Wildcats a 28-0 lead.
After a short punt, Harding Academy pushed its lead to 35-0 with 7:43 left in the first quarter. Andrew Miller scored on a 9-yard run.
West Fork turned the ball over again on a bad pitch with Lawson Brooks recovering the ball at the West Fork 7. On the next play, Miller scored his second touchdown of the game on a 7-yard run to make the score 42-0 with 7:41 left in the first quarter.
After another bad punt, Harding Academy got the ball at the West Fork 28. Three plays later, Miller scored for the third time on a 13-yard run with 5:16 left in the first quarter, making the score 49-0.
Harding Academy’s final score came on a 21-yard pass from freshman quarterback Owen Miller to junior receiver Jude Fager with 9:10 left in the first half.
West Fork’s only points came on a 75-yard touchdown pass from Beau Clark to Ethan Howerton with 8:25 left in the game.
For McGaha, it was a representation of what he’s done this year after moving from offense to defense. A year ago, McGaha played in only five games, catching 8 passes for 94 yards. This year, playing defensive back, McGaha has 26 tackles and a team-high 5 interceptions.
“What a story that guy has written for himself,” Evans said. “Offense last year. We put him on defense. He was unsure about it. It’s a really a cool story of him trusting us enough to let us coach him. It’s not just the night he had, which was unbelievable, but the season he’s had. It’s a pretty unique story which will go down in Harding Academy history — a really cool story on the inside of the program.”
Harding Academy will take it’s second step toward a third consecutive state title when it hosts Rison in the second round next Friday at First Security Stadium. Rison defeated Jessieville 48-7 in its first-round game.
