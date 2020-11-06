When the Harding Academy Wildcats left Salem on Thursday night, they did so with a 55-9 mercy-rule win and another 3A-2 Conference championship, not to mention their second win over a Greyhounds school in six days. They defeated Newport at home last Friday night.
The Wildcats got production from the usual suspects. Caden Sipe threw for four touchdowns and 330 yards, three to Ty Dugger, while running back Andrew Miller rushed for three touchdowns as well as catching Sipe's fourth scoring pass.
As easy as they made Thursday's blowout look, the season has been anything but easy. With games canceled and the team and school dealing with COVID-19, seemingly from the outset, head coach Neil Evans said there was some solace with the Wildcats' success on the field.
"It certainly has been a struggle," Evans said, "It's been a rollerc oaster. We've had guys out, we've had coaches out.
"To be able to win the conference ... we have some really good players. We are a talented team. We have some resilient players. We have a resilient coaching staff, and the credit goes to them. It goes to my assistants and it goes to those players because they have done a phenomenal job."
Miller's 2-yard run on Harding Academy's first drive put the Wildcats up 7-0 with 7:52 to go in the first quarter. It capped a 62-yard opening drive.
Sipe capped their second drive and the first quarter with a 9-yard swing pass to Dugger for the Wildcats' second touchdown in as many possessions. The PAT put Harding Academy up 14-0.
That pass worked again on Harding Academy's next offensive play. This time, Dugger beat his man after making the catch and ran 69 yards for the score. With only a minute and 15 seconds gone in the second quarter, the Wildcats were up 21-0.
Dugger finished with 152 yards on eight catches.
But the Greyounds didn't quit under the weight of spotting Harding Academy three touchdowns.
Two plays later, the Greyhounds answered with a 68-yard touchdown pass of their own. That play not only represented their first and only trip into the end zone, it was their first trip into Harding Academy territory. Until that point, the Greyhounds had only gotten to their own 40.
Miller reestablished the 21-point cushion with his second 2-yard touchdown run on the ensuing drive at the 7:35 mark of the second quarter. The PAT put the lead at 28-7.
Miller rushed for 54 yards on 10 carries with three touchdowns and had one touchdown catch.
If Salem's long scoring play was the Wildcats' defense's only miscue, the offense also offered just one which came at the 3:40 when Salem got to Sipe and sacked him in the end zone for a safety.
Harding Academy's hiccups went away after that.
"We are playing very well right now," Evans said. "We are fortunate because we are healthy. We are missing one defensive linemen because of a torn ACL. Other than that, we are healthy."
The Wildcats scored twice more, on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Sipe to Dugger, their third, and a 6-yard touchdown run by Miller, his third, just before half that put the Wildcats up 41-9 at the break.
Miller's fourth touchdown of the night came on the first drive of the second half, a 5-yard play that invoked the mercy rule at 48-9.
Jack Citty put the final points on the board with his first touchdown of the season, a 5-yard catch from quarterback Kade Smith as backups were deployed in the fourth quarter.
Smith completed all seven pass attempts in the fourth quarter.
While securing the league crown, Harding Academy's football future will hold for other games to shake out or the possibility of the addition of another playoff week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.