It was a record-setting day for the Harding Academy Wildcats baseball team and its coach Shane Fullerton.
The Wildcats, the defending Class 3A state champions, ended the regular season with a 15-5 win over the Morrilton Devil Dogs on Friday at Wiggins Field. The win was also the 500th career victory for Fullerton, who has coached both the Harding University Bisons and the Harding Academy Wildcats.
“I couldn’t be more humbled by the kindness everyone has shown me,” Fullerton said. “I’m so thankful for my family. I was able to have J. Paul, and Pate on the field with me for probably 150 of those wins, and maybe I’ll be there for some with Broc.”
Fullerton said his wife Jama and daughter Kloey are the “glue that holds us all together.”
“Someone got Jama a shirt that said ‘I survived 500 wins!’ And that is so appropriate. She’s just the best.”
A year ago, Fullerton was the assistant coach to Alex Smith as the Wildcats won the state title. Fullerton originally stepped away from being the head coach to focus on his assistant athletic director duties. When Smith left last summer to become an assistant coach at Fayetteville High School, Fullerton was reinstated as head coach
Fullerton won three state titles during his original 10 years as Harding Academy head coach.
Fullerton’s parents were at Friday’s 500th win.
“I’m so thankful that my folks were there too,” he said. “My mom taught me from an early age that education is about the process and not always about the product. My dad is just simply the best coach ever live, in my view.”
Fullerton said he was thankful for the coaching opportunities he’s had in the Harding family.
“I’m just thankful to Gold that he gave me all of them and his great Harding Academy/Harding University community to be a part of,” he said. “I’m most thankful to all my players — past and present. They are the ones who work so hard get it done. I just love them.”
