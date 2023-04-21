Senior night was successful for Harding Academy as the Wildcats downed Pangburn 11-1 on Tuesday at the Harding University Intramual Complex.

The victory lifted the Wildcats to 15-6 overall and a perfect 3A-6 Conference mark of 6-0, once again clinching the league title for Harding. The Wildcats got to work in the bottom of the second inning, scoring seven runs off starting Pangburn pitcher Cade Rolland and never looking back.

