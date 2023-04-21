Senior night was successful for Harding Academy as the Wildcats downed Pangburn 11-1 on Tuesday at the Harding University Intramual Complex.
The victory lifted the Wildcats to 15-6 overall and a perfect 3A-6 Conference mark of 6-0, once again clinching the league title for Harding. The Wildcats got to work in the bottom of the second inning, scoring seven runs off starting Pangburn pitcher Cade Rolland and never looking back.
It was a complete-game win for senior pitcher and Razorback signee Kade Smith, who struck out 7 on his way to another victory on the mound. Rolland was relieved by Xander Kane in the bottom of the third inning for the Tigers.
Sophomore Jeremiah Myers put the first runs up on the board for Harding Academy in the bottom of the seventh when his double down the third base line scored Isaac Baker and James Henley for an early 2-0 Wildcats lead, and put sophomore Kam Hoover in scoring position at third. Hoover scored on a sacrifice fly which also placed Myers at third.
Levi Lang was hit by a pitch and Smith walked to load the bases, and all three runners came in when Kaynan Harris sent a shot to deep centerfield, giving the Wildcats a 6-0 lead. Harris scored the final run of the inning when he crossed on a single to right field by Henley on his second at-bat of the frame.
Pangburn scored its only run in the top of the fourth inning in an effort to avoid being run ruled after Harding added three more runs in the bottom of the third, but Baker was able to tag up on a sacrifice fly by Cade Pryor to score the run needed to end the game two innings early on the run rule.
Baker led Harding with 2 hits while Harris, Lang and freshman Bentley Hawks all finished with 3 RBI each. Rolland led Pangburn with 2 hits.
The Wildcats came up just short in a non-conference game at Valley View on Thursday. The Blazers scored runs in the first, second and sixth innings to take a 3-0 lead before Harding Academy came back in the top of the seventh and scored twice. But the 'Cats were not able to secure the tying run against Valley View, who has dominated the 5A-East Conference this season, enjoying a three-game lead in the standings with an unbeaten 10-0.
Baker led once again with 2 hits while Lang and Hawks each had one hit. Lang, Smith and Taylor all had RBI, and Hoover went all six innings on the mound with 3 strikeouts.
The Wildcats were scheduled to play at Morrilton last night as they await the brackets for this week's 3A-6 District tournament.
