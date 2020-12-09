It wasn’t a great shooting night for the Harding Academy Lady Wildcats, but they took charge against host Riverview on Tuesday night by taking a charge, winning their 3A-2 Conference opener 52-29.
Harding Academy finished the game against the Lady Raiders shooting just 30 percent from the floor and 17 percent from behind the three-point arc, and head coach Rusty Garner was not happy with the performance by the Lady Wildcats at the free-throw line, where they only shot 48 percent, which Garner said was unacceptable.
However, turnovers created by pressure defense, led by sophomore Calle Citty, led to fast-break opportunities for the Lady Wildcats and they scored the first 13 points of the game before Riverview post player Yadira Nunez was able to get the ball through the hoop for her team with 90 seconds left in the first quarter.
The defense allowed Harding Academy to end the first quarter with a big lead, but there was concern that the Lady Wildcats would lose their focus and determination as the game progressed. Garner addressed that concern inside the team’s huddle between the first and second quarters.
“At the end of the first quarter, the conversation was with our team, ‘In the next eight minutes, Riverview was going to make this a game for the rest of the night or we are going to put this thing away before halftime,’” Garner said. “I thought that our kids did a terrific job. There was an important play early, we were trying to stretch it out and that is when Matti Clemens took a charge, and that was a momentum change and that was a big moment for us.”
Keeping his team focused on the game, Garner was able to get everybody on the bench some valuable game experience.
Citty finished with 27 points to lead the Lady Wildcats. Lady Wildcats junior forward McKenney Sheffield and senior Claire Cullins both scored six points and Clemens scored four, blocked two shots and had one rebound.
Because of Harding Academy’s press defense, the Lady Raiders’ offense struggled. There was no help for the ball handler to get the ball downcourt. The Lady Raiders were not able to get any decent looks at the basket and that led to an inability to produce a good shot.
“Their length bothered us; they were long,” Riverview head coach Jeremiah Quattlebaum said. “I think they used that to get into some of our lanes and we didn’t see the floor very well.”
Lady Raiders junior guard Christa Bradley led her team in scoring with 14 points and Makayla Baker scored 12.
“Harding Academy came out with more energy and they were more assertive with the ball. You can see the confidence with them and we didn’t respond well,” Quattlebaum said. “He has a lot of kids that have a lot of experience and we have some, too; it’s just they stepped up and we didn’t.”
Quattlebaum said his players are going to be better as the basketball season progresses. He also said that the game against Harding Academy does not represent Lady Raiders basketball.
“We will come back to it tomorrow and learn. We will grow from it; we will be better,” Quattlebaum said. “This is who we are not and we are better than that. We talked about it in the locker room’ this is just one of those nights. You don’t want to have one of these nights but guess what? It happens.”
