Harding Academy dominated on the glass at both ends of Clary Court inside Rhodes-Reaves Field House on the campus of Harding University on Tuesday night.
Harding Academy (2-1) played with determination on both ends of court against 1A Bradford (0-2) and finished strong at the end of the game to defeat the Lady Eagles 55-25.
Harding Academy head coach Rusty Garner said his 3A team showed that it is a team that is tough and will fight for any loose ball.
“They are selfless and they are tough,” Garner said. “We are not bigger than a lot of people, we are not older than a lot of people, but they are fighters!”
Leading the fight for the Lady Wildcats against the Lady Eagles was guard/forward McKenney Sheffield, who led her team with 19 points and five rebounds.
“When McKenney is aggressive, it helps us [because] it opens up the floor for the other guards, who are aggressive as well,” Garner said. “She was aggressive early on and gave us some confidence.”
The zone defense by the Lady Wildcats forced the Lady Eagles into turning over the basketball, too many bad shots and into making bad decisions on the court.
“We engaged tonight. Sometimes we forced it, but being aggressive we can force it a little bit until we find the right level of aggressiveness.” Garner said. “They have heart and these are good character kids. Everyone wants to contribute and compete These kids have both heart and toughness and that is why these kids will be successful.”
The victory was a bounce-back for the Lady Wildcats after their first loss Monday night, 68-29 to visiting 5A Greenbrier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.