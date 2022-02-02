The Harding Academy Wildcats bounced back from a loss to Clinton on Monday to beat Mountain View 41-38 on Tuesday at Harris Gym.
Harding Academy led 13-5 after one quarter and 19-17 at halftime.
Kyle Ferrie led Harding Academy with 16 points. Landon Koch and Kade Smith had 7 points each. Sikan Akpanudo had 5. Jackson Fox scored 3.
Harding Academy lost to Clinton 61-43 on Monday night.
Harding Academy trailed 18-6 after one quarter and 37-24 at halftime.
Ferrie led Harding Academy with 12 points. Luv Patel and 9. Kyler Hoover scored 7. Fox had 6. Scoring 2 each were Koch, Akpanudo, Kayden Swindle and Jude Fager. Smith added a free throw.
Harding Academy Lady Wildcats
The Harding Academy Lady Wildcats dropped their last two games, falling to Mountain View 54-42 on Tuesday and Clinton 54-34 on Monday.
In the loss to Mountain View, Harding Academy trailed 18-6 after one quarter and 34-19 at halftime.
Kloey Fullerton and McKenney Sheffield led Harding Academy with 14 points each. Sheffield led the team with 6 rebounds. Calle Citty had 10 points. Sara Davis and Eva Abraham had 2 points each.
In the loss to Clinton, Harding Academy led 10-8 after one quarter and 22-17 at halftime. Harding Academy scored only 12 points in the second half.
Fullerton led Harding Academy with 12 points. Citty had 7. Sheffield scored 6. Jama Akpanudo had 5. Scoring 2 each were Raquel Webb and Abraham.
Citty led Harding Academy with 10 rebounds.
Bald Knob Bulldogs
Bald Knob kicked off Pangburn 64-55 on Tuesday night.
Bald Knob outscored Pangburn 19-10 in the fourth quarter to get the win.
Braden Davis led Bald Knob with 35 points. Elijah Bradley had 10. Micah Story had 8. Samuel Brewer had 6. Travis Kersey scored 5.
Jadyn Ramsey led Pangburn with 18 points. Cayden Burgess had 13. Tanner Galyan had 12. Cole Ramsey had 5. Brock Mangthag had 3. Scoring 2 each were Ashton McKee and Gabe Jones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.